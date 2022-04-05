Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof — start date, celebrities, challenges and everything you need to know

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof is presented by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack.

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof sees eight brave celebrities challenge themselves in sub-zero temperatures to achieve incredible results and overcome their fears.

The BBC series is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack and is filmed in the Italian Alps.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about the new show...

The brand new series will air on BBC One on Tuesday, April 12 at 9pm.

Dutchman Wim Hof has millions of followers worldwide. (Image credit: BBC)

Who is Wim Hof?

Wim Hof, 62, is a Dutch motivational guru and extreme athlete whose cold water therapy and breathing techniques have amassed millions of devoted followers world wide.

Wim says, "There is a natural power in the cold, when we unlock it, that's when the magic happens."

He'll be showing the eight celebs his techniques and pushing their bodies and minds to the limit to show them how they overcome their fears, improve their physical and mental health and achieve extraordinary results.

Wim Hof will get the celebrities to push their minds and bodies in freezing conditions. (Image credit: BBC)

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof — Who are the celebrities taking part?

Tamzin Outhwaite, actor

Tamzin Outhwaite (Image credit: BBC)

“I hate the cold with passion but loads of my friends like cold-water swimming and having cold showers. Whatever it is that cold water does, I want a piece of it”, says former EastEnders actor Tamzin.

Alfie Boe, English tenor

Alfie Boe (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie says, "I’ve had a lot of changes in my life recently that I’ve wanted to deal with. I want to open myself up to any opportunities to become a better, stronger person."

Patrice Evra (Image credit: BBC)

"I wanted to take part in this experience because I like being out of my comfort zone. But I hate the cold so that’s a big worry!"

Dianne Buswell, dancer and Strictly star

Dianne Buswell (Image credit: BBC)

Dianne says, “I’m quite an anxious person and I’m scared about this, but I always like pushing myself and this is a good way to do that.”

Owain Wyn Evans, presenter and weatherman

Owain Wyn Evans (Image credit: BBC)

"The benefits of it are meant to be so great, and I’m 100 percent up for seeing what it can do for me," says Owain.

Chelcee Grimes (Image credit: BBC)

“‘I just thought, it’s 2022, it’s a new year, I want to do something new and this is going to be one hell of a challenge," says Chelcee.

Gabby Logan, sports presenter

Gabby Logan (Image credit: BBC)

Gabby says, “Turning 50 next year has put into focus that I want to keep pushing myself, challenging myself. Middle age doesn’t have to be beige!”

Professor Green, rapper and performer

Professor Green (Image credit: BBC)

"The last couple of years have been horrendous for a lot of people, myself included, if anything is going to shake off that, it’s an ice-cold slap in the face", says Stephen aka Professor Green.

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof — What are some of the challenges the celebrities must face?

The very first challenge sees the eight celebs having to plunge themselves into an icy lake through a hole cut out from the ice.

And for the next one they have to abseil, facing forwards, down a mountain slope.

Are the celebrities living on the mountain slopes?

Indeed they are! No apartments or five star hotels for this lot. Instead they will be staying in a tented village on the snowy slopes of the Italian Alps.

What do hosts Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack have to say about the series?

Holly Willougby says, "At the very beginning, when they were jumping into the icy lake, you had that mindset of, ‘There’s no way I would do that’ but as we went along, and you could see the transformations in all the celebrities, the moment their mindsets flipped and they were starting to enjoy it I was jealous and thought, ‘I want to be doing what they’re doing!’ It was infectious. It was amazing to see."

Lee Mack says, "Having worked with Wim on this series, I can say 100 percent he is doing this because he wants to change people for the better not because he wants to be a TV star. He’s already a massive star on the internet, he doesn’t need TV. For the sake of the show, I was the cynical one asking a lot of questions but actually, I totally believe in everything Wim is doing. It was incredible to see what the celebrities achieved."

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof starts Tuesday, April 12 at 9pm on BBC One.