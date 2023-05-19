Futurama season 11: release date, teaser, everything we know about the animated revival
Futurama is back again!
There's nothing like an old favorite show coming back for more. Hulu ordered 20 episodes of Futurama, to be split into two seasons, and the first batch of new episodes will be dropping this summer.
The new season of the sci-fi animated series is officially being labeled as the show's eleventh season, though by some accounting it can also be considered the eighth season. We're going with season 11.
Futurama initially debuted on Fox in 1999, running for four seasons before leaving the network and heading to Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. Reruns of the show captured a whole new fan base, leading to the idea for a revival. Season 5 was actually four direct-to-video movies that were repackaged as episodes and released in 2008 as a new season that aired on Comedy Central. After being very well received, Comedy Central ordered two more seasons of 26 episodes each, which ran through 2013.
Here's everything we know about Futurama season 11.
Futurama season 11 release date
The Futurama revival will premiere on July 24 on Hulu. Episodes will be released weekly with a total of 10 episodes in the new season.
There is no word yet on a release date in the UK but we will pass that along when more information is available.
Futurama season 11 plot
Here's the official synopsis of Futurama season 11 from Hulu:
"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."
Futurama season 11 cast
Despite a decade-long gap between seasons, the entire original cast is back for season 11.
The series was created by Matt Groening of The Simpsons fame and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen.
- Billy West (The Ren & Stimpy Show) as Philip J. Fry
- Katey Sagal (Married...with Children) as Leela
- John DiMaggio (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as Bender
- Lauren Tom (The Joy Luck Club) as Amy Wong
- Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction) as Hermes Conrad
- David Herman (Office Space) as Roberto
- Maurice LaMarche (Frozen) as Morbo
- Tress MacNeille (Animaniacs) as Linda
Futurama season 11 trailer
Hulu released the first teaser for Futurama season 11 and you can watch it right here:
How to watch Futurama season 11
Futurama season 11 will air on Hulu in the US. If you need to subscribe to Hulu you can choose between a standalone Hulu monthly plan, or you can choose the Hulu Plus Live TV package or the Disney Plus Bundle, depending on your needs.
