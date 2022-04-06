Idris Elba's Fight School: release date and all we know about the reality series

Idris Elba's Fight School is a new BBC2 series that will see the Hollywood star trying to help eight British youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds turn their lives around.

Over the five episodes, the young men and women will spend five months training with former national boxing champion Rachel Bauer and pro-boxing coach Greg White, to prepare a real bout against top amateurs from the British army at prestigious London boxing venue, York Hall.

Will Idris and the coaches be able to help them fulfil their dreams? Here's everything we know about the series...

Idris Elba's Fight School will debut on BBC2 on Sunday April 17 at 9pm. All episodes will be available straight away on the BBC iPlayer.

What is Idris Elba's Fight School about?

A BBC synopsis reads...

"Having witnessed first-hand how a community of young people in South Africa were empowered and transformed by the introduction of a local boxing club, Idris is determined to implement his own bespoke Fight School back home in the UK.

"In this life-changing and highly personal project, Idris wants this intensive course of boxing training to help arm his recruits with discipline, ambition and mental resilience, enabling them to acquire new life skills — and ultimately change their lives.

"Working with some of the country’s leading coaches, they’ll train twice a day, six days a week, while also having access to a life coach and inspirational mentors. And they’ll need all the help they can get — Idris’s goal is for them to be able to compete in an official amateur fight at one of the world’s most iconic boxing venues, in just five months’ time.

"Idris scoured all four nations for his recruits, whittling down hundreds of applications before selecting his chosen team. Now it’s time for Idris and the Fight School coaches to meet their first ever intake: eight young people determined to throw themselves into Idris’s life-changing project for the next five months."

What does Idris Elba say about the series?

“I see history constantly repeating itself and can empathize with these kids," says Idris. "I believe there is a better way to teach people that you don’t need knives to protect yourself. It’s a proven fact that in urban areas where fight schools open, violent crime drops dramatically — which is why I wanted to do this project, in hope that we can change people’s lives. I want this project to be an ongoing presence that will continue to provide support and education for the community for years to come.”

Idris Elba's Fight School trailer

There's no trailer for this one available yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it drops!