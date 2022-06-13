Indiana Jones 5: release date, cast, plot and more

Indiana Jones 5 sees Harrison Ford once again starring. You can almost hear the famous theme...

Indiana Jones 5 is the final movie in the epic saga, seeing Harrison Ford returning for one last crack of the whip at playing the adventurer.

A first-look snap shows Ford once again wearing the most famous hat in cinema and carrying a torch as he navigates a terrifying-looking rope bridge.

Ford has said he's “really proud” of the new movie, which is good news for fans who were largely underwhelmed by the previous outing, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

That movie peaked after about 15 minutes and never really recovered! Hopefully, Indiana Jones 5 can capture the magic of 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, undoubtedly one of the greatest adventure movies of all time.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) also had its moments, while Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) saw Ford and Sean Connery wonderfully team-up.

Here's everything we know about Indiana Jones 5…

Indiana Jones 5 is due to be released on June 30, 2023. However, given that is still a long way off there has to be a chance this could move. The film has already been delayed several times. More encouragingly Harrison Ford has indicated that filming is almost over.

Indiana Jones 5 cast

Harrison Ford — seen here in the Temple of Doom — leads the cast. (Image credit: Paramount)

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana and the rest of the cast is top draw, as you’d expect from a huge Hollywood movie. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and Shaunette Renée Wilson are among the stars lined up.

What’s the plot?

Indiana Jones will be older, we know that much, but few other plot details have emerged. Some behind-the-scenes shots turned up in the papers from a location in Sicily. Rather oddly they showed a group of actors dressed as Roman gladiators, so it will be interesting to see how that fits in!

There was also a scene that apparently showed Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character rescuing Indiana. This will be the first film where Star Wars great George Lucas hasn't been involved in writing it. Lucas played a key part in the stories for all the previous films and it's a worry for fans that Lucas isn’t involved this time.

Who's the director of Indiana Jones 5?

James Mangold rather than Steven Spielberg is directing. Spielberg directed the first four movies and is still a producer on this outing. Mangold’s directing credits include Walk the Line (2005), 3:10 to Yuma (2007) and The Wolverine (2013).

Mangold commented on Twitter that he’s determined the film will be a success. “I understand wariness. I live it. I don’t know if I’ll make you happy but my team and I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!