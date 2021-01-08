Is 'WandaVision' on Amazon Prime Video?

WandaVision is a Disney+ exclusive. Because of that, we won't be seeing the series on any other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, any time soon. You will, however, be able to stream to your hearts content so long as you have a Disney+ subscription. With that in mind, here are some things to know about the series!

The new series will mark the kick-off for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase 4. It will be the first limited series television event to do so, though is not the only series included in the current MCU canon (see Agent Carter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) Here's the official synopsis of the series per Disney:

“Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems…The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Thanks to the most recent Disney Investor Day, we now have confirmation that the series will tie directly into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, furthering fan theories that the series will illustrate the kind of power that Scarlet Witch is capable of. With Vision very notably dead at the moment, one has to wonder just how far we'll see those extend. As is the case with the rest of the MCU, the series will also play a role in the overall canon of the universe.

WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on January 15th. The series will drop episodically every week throughout its nine-episode run, and is under the watchful eye of Captain Marvel writer Jac Schaeffer as showrunner.