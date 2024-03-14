Kate Garraway: Derek's Story — release date and everything we know

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story is a new ITV film that will document the final year of Derek Draper's life following his sad passing in January.

This documentary follows the two previous award-winning films, Finding Derek and Caring for Derek, who passed away from a cardiac arrest after suffering multiple health complications from contracting Covid in 2020.

With close access to Derek and his wife, Kate Garraway, the film provides an insight into his personal struggles with illness and highlights the challenges faced by millions of people in the UK living with serious illness and disability and those who care for them.

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story reflects on Derek's life before Covid, including his high-profile political career, his relationship with Kate, their early years together and how Derek's illness changed the nature of their dynamic while they maintained their close bond.

It also highlights the challenges of caring for people within their homes and the restrictive costs.

When asked why he wanted to take part in this film, Derek said: "I want to be heard."

Here's everything we know about Kate Garraway: Derek's Story...

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story will air on Tuesday, March 26 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What is Kate Garraway: Derek's Story about?

As well as telling the story of Derek's life, the film confronts head-on the reality of Derek's struggles and the effect on all those around, while also capturing real moments of love and joy as they spend time together as a family.

With around five million unpaid carers in England and Wales, the film also highlights the often prohibitive costs as well as practical difficulties, of caring for people within their homes and features insights from Jake, the care worker who supports Derek and Kathryn Smith, CEO from charity Social Care Institute for Excellence.

Kate said: “Obviously when we started making this documentary early last year, we had no idea the events that would unfold that ultimately took Derek from us. And in January 2024, I wondered if it was right that it should ever come to air. But I didn’t want to let those who have given us so much support over the last four years down, and the carers paid and unpaid who in their thousands of letters to me, feel Derek’s story has given them a voice. Also, I remembered so vividly that the idea of making this third documentary at all came from Derek himself.”

Kate added: “I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek, his incredible spirit and a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them.”

Is there a trailer for Kate Garraway: Derek's Story?

There is currently no trailer for Kate Garraway: Derek's Story, but we will update this guide as soon as one had been released.