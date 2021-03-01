Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah— broadcast date, trailer, topics and all you need to know

The Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah will air on CBS.

The Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah, or Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special as it is being billed, is the most hotly anticipated interview of the year.

The pair sat down with Oprah in the grounds of their California home for their most open and honest interview to date, with Oprah revealing: "Just to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject off-limits".

The pair look comfortable as they hold hands throughout the interview, with Meghan, who is expecting the couple's second child, wearing a £3,600 Giorgio Armani dress.

When is the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah on?

The Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah will be aired on Sunday March 7 at 8pm EST on CBS, which is 1am on Monday 8th UK time.

The programme with Harry and Meghan will last 90 minutes and will be the couple's first public interview together since their engagement in 2017.

Harry and Meghan have opened up about their private life in an interview with Oprah. (Image credit: Getty)

What will Meghan and Harry talk about in their interview with Oprah?

In the trailer for the interview, Prince Harry is seen comparing the recent treatment of Meghan to what happened with his mother Princess Diana, following her divorce from Prince Charles.

In the 30 second clip, Harry can be seen speaking about his recent step back from the royal family, claiming he was worried he could see "history repeating itself".

In another of the trailers, Oprah also asked Meghan whether she was "silent or silenced" and hinted that there could have been a "breaking point" over the past year.

While Meghan tellingly doesn't actually speak in either of the clips, suggesting CBS are saving what she has to say for when the programme airs at the weekend, it is thought that she is going to open up about stepping into life as a royal, her marriage to Harry, and motherhood.

Meghan is also expected to talk about the reasons behind their family move to California, and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Is there a trailer?

There are actually two!

There is the official trailer and also a teaser of what is to come in Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

Both have been released by CBS and last 30 seconds each.

How can I watch the Meghan and Harry interview in the US?

You can tune in to Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview on Sunday March 7th at 8pm EST on CBS.

CBS is available as part of your cable package, but if you've cut the cord, don't fret — CBS affiliates are available to watch on YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Both services offer a huge range of live tv channels, both have free trials, and both come with packages starting from $64.99 a month, so your best bet is to investigate whether you prefer the channel selection offered by each service by entering your ZIP code at either the YouTube TV or Hulu website.

Bear in mind, though, Hulu lost a bunch of CBS-affiliated channels back in January, so be sure to check whether Hulu still gets coverage in your area if you're planning to sign up to Hulu to watch Oprah interview Meghan and Harry.

How can I watch the Meghan and Harry interview in the UK?

While there is no official air date or channel for Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special to be shown in the UK, inews.co.uk reports that it is likely ITV will win the rights to the programme.

It has been suggested that the British broadcaster is tipped to win the £1m bidding war against Sky after the BBC turned down the rights to the interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly keen for their interview with Oprah to be aired on a terrestrial channel in the UK, giving ITV the edge over some of its rivals.

inews.co.uk also reports that should ITV secure the deal, then it could be shown on the channel on the evening of Monday March 8, the day following the US broadcast.