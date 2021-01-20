Some bad news for a lot of folks hoping to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Hulu With Live TV — the No. 1 live streaming service in the United States with more than 4.1 million subscribers — just lost access to a bunch of local CBS affiliates.

The majority of the affiliates are owned by Sinclair, which in October 2020 pulled its Fox Regional Sports Networks and YES Network from Hulu With Live TV. Allen Media Broadcasting owns five.

On a support page dated Jan. 20, 2021, Hulu notes that "we no longer have the rights to distribute a number of local CBS affiliates that were previously included in our Live TV Plans." It goes on to note that subscribers will still be able to watch CBS programs on demand, but it specifically mentions that local and national streams of the news and NFL games will not be available. (We've reached out to Hulu to see if these are all newly dropped, or if it was a page that's been recently updated with one or two.)

And some major markets are included in the list of affiliates that were dropped — including Salt Lake City's KUTV, and WKRC in Cincinnati.

Here's the full list of CBS affiliates that are no longer available on Hulu With Live TV:

KUTV (Salt Lake City, Sinclair)

WKRC (Cincinnati, Sinclair)

WPEC (West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Sinclair)

KEYE (Austin, Sinclair)

WWMT (Grand Rapids-Kalmzoo-B.Crk, Sinclair)

WHP (Harrisburg-Lncstr-Leb-York, Sinclair)

WRGB (Albany-Schenectady-Troy, Sinclair)

WGME (Portland-Auburn, Sinclair)

KGAN (Cedar Rapids-Wtrlo-IWC&Dub, Sinclair)

KDBC (El Paso-Las Cruces, Sinclair)

WSBT (South Bend-Elkhart, Sinclair)

KBOI (Boise, Sinclair)

KIMA (Yakima-Pasco-Rchlnd-Knnwck, Sinclair)

KVAL (Eugene, Sinclair)

KBAK (Bakersfield, Sinclair)

KRCG (Columbia-Jefferson City, Sinclair)

KTVL (Medford-Klamath Falls, Sinclair)

KFDM (Beaumont-Port Arthur, Sinclair)

KMEG (Sioux City, Sinclair, Sinclair)

WGFL(Gainesville, New Age Media, operated by Sinclair)

KHQA (Quincy-Hannibal-Keokuk, Sinclair)

KTVO (Ottumwa-Kirksville, Sinclair)

KHSL (Chico-Redding, Allen Media Broadcasting)

WEVV (Evansville, Allen Media Broadcasting)

WLFI (LaFayette, IN, Allen Media Broadcasting)

WTHI (Terre Haute, Allen Media Broadcasting)

KIMT (Rochester-Mason City-Austin, Allen Media Broadcasting)

That doesn't mean that Super Bowl 2021 isn't available on Hulu With Live TV at all — you just won't be able to watch in those markets. To double-check whether CBS is available Hulu where you live, hit up this link.

And there are other options to stream the Super Bowl, of course, including FuboTV and Sling TV.

Before Super Bowl LV, however, we still have one more slate of games to get through on Jan. 24. Buffalo is at Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game, and Tampa Bay plays at a frigid Green Bay in the NFC Championship.