Now Hulu is losing Sinclair-owned Fox Regional Sports Networks, YES Network and more

Subscribers to Hulu with Live TV have found themselves missing a bunch of regional sports, thanks to a falling out that has left the service without Sinclair-owned Fox Regional Sports Networks, the YES Network, and Marquee Network.

If this sounds familiar, it's because YouTube TV went through the same thing earlier this year. Sling TV lost access in September 2019.

Hulu sent an email to subscribers letting them know that "starting on October 23, 2020 Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute certain Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) that are currently included with your Hulu + Live TV Plan."

The reason? As always, it's money. "We were unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering channels like your Fox Sports RSN, YES Network, and Marquee Network," the email to subscribers continued. If there's a silver lining here (and there isn't, really), it's that "you will continue to have access to a wide variety of sports from other popular channels including ESPN, TNT, and TBS, as well as FS1 and FS2."

And Hulu is right — that is good news. Just don't tell the folks looking for their Fox RSNs.