Which streaming services have Fox Regional Sports Networks?

Best answer: AT&T TV Now is the only live tv streaming services that has access to Fox Regional Sports Networks and the YES Network.

There's nothing worse than being held hostage by someone you're paying for the privilege. That's maybe not exactly fair, but that's very much the feeling folks are getting yet again with this week's news that YouTube TV would be dropping the Fox Regional Sports Networks and YES amid a contract dispute with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Who's to blame? I've argued before that both sides deserve some grief. But this is a little different than the former DirecTV Now being at odds with CBS, because you had more options. When it comes to the Fox RSNs, things are tougher to come by.

Here's what you need to know about the live TV streaming services and Fox Regional Sports Networks:

YouTube TV: Gone

Sinclair, which owns the YES Network and the Fox Sports RSNs, wanted more money. YouTube TV didn't want to pay the extra cash. And so on Oct. 1, 2020, after months of negotiations and reprieves, YouTube TV lost access.

That's all she wrote.

Hulu + Live TV: Gone

The emails came out of nowhere on Oct. 22, 2020, saying that Hulu would lose access to the Fox Sports RSNs and YES Network a day later.

And that's it. See ya.

Sling TV: Dropped in September 2019

Sling took a more acrimonious tack, squarely placing the blame on "the owners of Fox Regional Sports Networks."

From a Sling support page :

We're constantly negotiating with programmers to keep your cost low and provide you with the best value. Unfortunately, the owners of FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network has made the deliberate decision to block your access to their channels. They have made unreasonable demands, and we refuse to impose those demands on you, our customer.

It went on, answering whether it'd be able to bring the Fox RSNs back at some point, basically calling whatever Sinclair was demanding "unfair." (Whether it is or not certainly is in the eye of the beholder.)

We are always willing to engage in proposals that are fair for our customers, but based upon Sinclair's offer, we have not reached a deal to bring FOX Regional Sports Networks back to Sling customers. At this time, we believe it is unlikely that we will come to an agreement to restore this programming.

So. No Fox RSNs on Sling.

Sling has, however, created an update page that explains things even further, complete with video: "A few of our channel owners wanted to raise their prices and limit your selection, which simply does not fit with our mission. We couldn't accept these demands without sacrificing our promise to you, so they pulled their channels."

AT&T TV Now: Still here

AT&T TV Now is the other live TV streaming service that carries the Fox Regional Sports Networks. But it's also more expensive than Hulu With live TV.

The Fox RSNs and YES are available with the AT&T Now Max plan, which runs $80 a month. That plans also includes HBO and Cinemax.

If you're opting for the "other" plans available on AT&T TV Now (Plus and Max are "featured" and are what they push harder), you'll need at least the Choice plan. It runs $110 a month and has a lot more channels. You'll also get the Fox RSNs and YES on the even-more-expensive Xtra and Ultimate plans, which run $124 and $135 a month, respectively.

