Midsomer Murders 2024: Dressed to Kill release date, cast, plot, interview and everything we know

Midsomer Murders gets a touch of sparkle in the new drag-themed episode Dressed to Kill.

The final installment in series 23 sees DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate after a murderer strikes in the lead-up to a charity drag extravaganza. But the detectives soon uncover secrets and rivalries and the body count starts to rise…

It’s a colorful episode. Every scene is pink and bright!” Nick Hendrix tells What to Watch. "They missed a trick not getting me to dress up but I did wear a feather boa!"



Here’s everything we know about Midsomer Murders 2024: Dressed to Kill…

Winter (Nick Hendrix) bonds with drag queen Malik Payne (Felix Kai) in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: ITV/Bentley Productions)

Midsomer Murders 2024: Dressed to Kill airs on ITV1 at 8 pm on Sunday, November 10.

The episode will also be available on ITVX, along with previous episodes. In the US, you can head to BritBox to watch Midsomer Murders.

Midsomer Murders 2024: Dressed to Kill – plot

The episode is set in the Midsomer village of Elverton-cum-Latterly, where a host of drag queens are getting their glad rags on for a charity evening at the The Kings Arms to raise money for the landlady's teenage son, who has cancer and needs to get to America for treatment. Among those taking part are actor Nigel Bellamy (Nigel Lindsay), a one-time big star who is now down on his luck.



Former stage star Nigel Bellamy (Nigel Lindsay) is set to perform in the drag show in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: ITV/Bentley Productions)

But not everyone is in favour of the event, particularly the local dominoes players who wanted to host their annual tournament at the pub on the same night. It’s not long before one of the chief dissenters, Lois Springfield, a keen dominoes player, laundrette owner and head of the parish council is found dead, dressed in drag with dominoes on her eyes and a pink stiletto by her head! And as the cops question the drag queens and the villagers, the killer is preparing to strike again...



"This is about both a drag show and a dominoes contest, which is classic for Midsomer, with two warring worlds. People are stuck in their ways, and the drag world brings a big question mark for some. There are jealousies, affairs, rivalries, love and hate," shares Nick Hendrix, who was thrilled by the attention to detail in the episode.

"We always want our murders to be high concept visually and this was amazing. And there’s another creative death later with a big dress… This episode was about costumes on another level, and we had to do it right, so our hair and makeup team got tutorials from drag makeup artists and even some of our supporting artists were real drag performers.”"

Sarah (Fiona Dolman), Fleur (Annette Badland) and Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) are dazzled by drag queen Malik Payne (Felix Kai) in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: ITV/Bentley Productions)

Midsomer Murders 2024: Dressed to Kill cast

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI Barnaby alongside Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter, while Fiona Dolman is back as Barnaby’s wife Sarah and Annette Badland once again plays pathologist Fleur Perkins.

Guest stars include The Capture’s Nigel Lindsay as washed-up thespian Nigel Bellamy, and Surgical Spirit and EastEnders’ Nichola McAuliffe as his formidable mother Norinda. Line of Duty’s Ace Bhatti is domino enthusiast and physiotherapist Dickie Dent and Casualty’s Suzanne Packer is his drama teacher wife Olivia. Doc Martin’s Stewart Wright is aspiring drag queen Shawn Dawlish and LJ Johnson is his daughter Chantelle.

Dickie Dent (Ace Bhatti) and wife Olivia (Suzanne Packer) are caught up in the investigation in Midsomer Murders. (Image credit: ITV/Bentley Productions)

Felix Kai is leading drag queen Malik Payne and Tessie Orange-Turner is fellow drag artist Evelyn Hardy. The Chelsea Detective’s Sophie Stone is pub landlady Gill Templeton, Baxter Westby is her sick son Rocco and Stella’s Clare Hingott is the first victim Lois Springfield.

“We're so lucky that we get seasoned actors who we can chat to about their lives. Ace was fascinating and Nigel has done so many different things,” says Nick Hendrix. “But we also get young actors like Felix Kai, he’s going to be a star.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we will pop it up here if one is released.