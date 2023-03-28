Mummies: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Mummies is an Egyptian-themed animated adventure movie about three ancient Egyptian mummies who go on an entertaining adventure to present-day London to retrieve an old ring belonging to the Royal Family that was stolen by archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

An impressive voice cast is at the helm of this laugh-out-loud comedy, including Sean Bean, Hugh Bonneville and Celia Imrie.

The computer-animated comedy is directed by Spanish director Juan Jesús García Galocha and is his feature film debut following his work as an art director on Tad: The Lost Explorer, and Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas.

Here's everything we know about Mummies...

Mummies will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The movie was released in selected theatres in the US on February 24, 2023. It also had an international release on January 5, 2023.

Thut and Nefer in Mummies. (Image credit: Alamy/Warner Bros)

What is the plot of Mummies?

The official plot synopsis is: "The film follows the fun adventures of three Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt. The trio includes a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother along with their pet baby crocodile.

"Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, that was stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby."

Variety (opens in new tab) described one scene they were exclusively shown: "In the scene, dashing protagonist Tut, a chariot racer — living in a world underneath the Pyramids peopled by very much alive Ancient Egypt mummies — faces off in a battle of egos with the Pharaoh’s beautiful daughter. As the two assure one another that sparks are guaranteed not to fly, one gets the impression that both are merely putting on a bold front."

Thut and his younger brother with their pet baby crocodile. (Image credit: Alamy/Warner Bros)

Who is in the cast of Mummies?

Mummies has a star-studded voice cast, with Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas as Thut, Eleanor Tomlinson (Jack the Giant Slayer) as Nefer, Celia Imrie (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Mother Carnaby, Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as Lord Carnaby, Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings) as Pharaoh, singer Shakka as Ed, Santiago Winder (The Hope Rooms) as Sekhem and Dan Starkey (Doctor Who) as Danny and Dennys.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below where the mummies must travel to the world of the living to get back their royal wedding ring.

A second trailer is also available to watch below...