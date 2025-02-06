Out There season 2: everything we know

We're hoping Out There season 2 could appear on the horizon after the first helping of the ITV drama ended in tantalising fashion.

The six-part series about farmer Nathan Williams and his struggles after his 15 year-old son was dragged into a county lines drugs operation has been praised by critics and viewers alike.



Out There, which was created by writer and director duo Ed Whitmore and Marc Evans (Manhunt ), also delved into a host of issues facing rural communities, including the financial pressures modern farmers face.

Here's everything we know about a potential second series...

SPOILERS FOR OUT THERE SEASON 1 FOLLOW

ITV hasn't commissioned a second series yet, but Martin Clunes and the team behind the show have indicated they would be very happy to continue the story if channel bosses give the green light.

The whole series is now available on ITVX. If a sequel does go into production then it won't be on our screens until 2027 at the earliest. As soon as we hear something, we'll be sure to update this page.



Nathan (Martin Clunes) and his brother Caleb (Mark Lewis Jones) (Image credit: ITV)

Out There season 2 plot

The final episode of the first season of Out There ended with Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes) entering into an uneasy deal with drugs boss Turuk (Silas Carson) in a bid to save the life of his son Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis).

Johnny had murdered one of Turuk's dealers and to save him, Nathan offered his farm as a storage facility and processing plant for the crime boss's drug empire.

However it's clear Nathan is keen to try and escape the deal and in the closing scenes of the final episode he told his son. “We do what all farmers do, we settle in and bide our time and wait. Sooner or later they’ll make a mistake and when they do we make our move.”

Yet there are a couple of loose ends that might cause a few issues for the Williams boys, not least property agent Scott Foley (Michael Obiora), who had his eyes on Bron-Haul Farm and was clearly suspicious of the goings-on there.



Meanwhile PC Jane Crowther (Eiry Thomas) also knows about the murder of Kenny (Josef Altin) and could choose to use that knowledge for her own ends.

Out There season 2 cast

There would be no Out There season 2 if Martin Clunes didn't return to play Nathan Williams and the Doc Martin star has told the press he'd be keen to come back if the story was right.

However he wouldn't be the only person coming back and the following stars could also return...

Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Johnny Williams

Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams

Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva

Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie

Gerran Howell as Rhys

Michael Obiora as Scott Foley

Eiry Thomas as PC Jane Crowther

Jack Parry-Jones as DCI Neil Anderson

Out There season 2 trailer

With filming yet to begin, there's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to add it here as soon as one lands...