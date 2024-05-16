Pyramid Game: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

Pyramid Game is a 10-part Korean drama series that follows students at an all-girls school who soon find themselves tormented by a ranking system based on social status.

All those in the A ranking are considered to be the "best", with this one going to the most popular students, then the letters go up to F, which is the lower category made up of those who are considered to be the "worst". Naturally, this has some pretty nasty repercussions.

The series is directed by Bak So Yeon (The Heavenly Idol) and written by Choi Sui. It also marks the third project developed by Paramount Plus and TVING, following on from titles such as Bargain and A Bloody Lucky Day.

So if you're looking for your next binge-worthy K-drama, Pyramid Game could be the show for you. If you're looking for even more titles, why not check out our best Korean dramas guide?

Here's everything we know about Pyramid Game so far...

All ten episodes are released on Paramount Plus on Thursday, May 30. This release date is the same for UK and US audiences.

Pyramid Game plot

In Pyramid Game, new student Seong Su-ji has just started at the Baekyeon Girls’ High School. She's already got a lot to contend with between bullies, a constant struggle to stay popular and a number of classes, but things soon become worse.

When she's introduced to a ranking system that chooses class outcasts via a secret vote, Su-ji must decide whether to accept her status and its violent fallout or lead an uprising against the controversial Pyramid Game.

Pyramid Game cast

Kim Ji-yeon leads the cast as Seong Su-ji, a transfer student in class 2-5 of Baekyeon Girls' High School. She has good social skills and a straightforward personality but soon finds herself entangled in a pyramid game and eventually leads the rebellion against it.

Jang Da-ah is Baek Ha-rin, a popular girl in class 2-5. Ryu Da-in is Myeong Ja-eun, a timid student. Shin Seul-ki is Seo Do-ah, who is class president and top student, so a very favored member of the school. Finally, Kang Na-eon stars as Im Ye-rim: an idol trainee.

The supporting cast includes Jeong Ha-dam, Ha Yul-ri, Hwang Hyun-jung, Lee Joo-yeon and Oh Se-eun.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a subtitled trailer is available via Paramount Plus. It gives us a glimpse of what to expect, where we see students ranked from A - F. Those at the top get special privileges whereas those at the bottom are violently tormented.

The trailer doesn't give too much away, but it's certainly a compelling watch as we see people starting to rebel against the pyramid...