'The Queen Unseen' — everything you need to know

The Queen Unseen — The Queen wearing sunglasses and holding a Cine camera on Christmas Day, 1953.

The Queen Unseen asks a simple question: How well do we really know The Queen?

ITV's new documentary aims to lift the mask of royalty to reveal Queen Elizabeth II's real personality. Not only is she the head of state, but The Queen is also a mother, wife, farmer, cook, and an expert in horses.

Using newly-discovered home footage and previously unseen archival material, The Queen Unseen will relive some of the key events from The Queen's long lifetime, as well as reveal some hidden friendships and private moments along the way!

Here's everything you need to know about The Queen Unseen!

The Queen Unseen airs Thursday April 8 on ITV at 9pm. It will also be available on the ITV Hub.

The Queen and Prince Philip take a traditional sleigh ride during their Canadian Tour in 1951. Filmed in colour for a movie called Royal Journey, it was the first colour feature film made in Canada. (Image credit: © Factual Fiction/ITV)

What is The Queen Unseen about?

Using unseen home movies, informal archival material and some newly-recovered “lost” footage of her international visits, The Queen Unseen aims to bring viewers closer than ever to the personal life of Elizabeth Windsor as she reaches 95 years of age.

Alongside some never-before-seen material, the film features brand-new contributions from some of the people closest to her. Among others, Lady Anne Glenconner, Maid of Honour to The Queen for her Coronation, Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards and former Press Secretary to Her Majesty Charles Anson will offer some behind-the-scenes stories as they look back on their lives working and living alongside the royal family.

Expect to see Her Majesty as you’ve never seen her before.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! ITV has released a teaser clip from the documentary, which you can watch below: