What to watch on Friday, July 10, 2020

The thing about Friday is that on one hand there's not always that much on TV. But on the other hand, it's not like we're really going to be going anyway today, so TV it is.

But today we have a special treat. A few of them, actually. For the early risers, there's live Korean baseball on ESPN. It's an American sport, sure, but the Koreans truly know how to make baseball fun.

Hulu and Netflix each have new original films out today — Palm Springs from the former, and The Old Guard from the latter.

And if you just can't get enough of Hamilton, you'll definitely want to check out Robin Roberts special with the creator and cast.

Read on for the best of what's ahead today.

Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts (virtually) sits down with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail and much of the original Broadway cast in an exclusive event.

Korean baseball: NC Dinos and LG Twins

If you've never seen Korean baseball before, now's the time. And it's the perfect sort of thing to get your day going. Watch the NC Dinos take on the LG Twins today live in Seoul (it'll be Friday evening there as this airs in the States) to help whet your appetite for the return of American baseball.

Watch on ESPN at 5:30 a.m. Eastern

A Few Good Men

The Best-Picture nominee (and written by Aaron Sorkin) tells the story of two U.S. Marines accused of killing a third — and of the Navy lawyers who are defending them. It's still a must-watch any time it's on.

Watch at 11:15 a.m. on AMC

The Old Guard

A tight-knit group of mercs who have a mysterious inability to die have fought for our world for centuries in this Netflix Original. But when their abilities are exposed they're forced to seek out and destroy those who would exploit them.

Watch today on Netflix

Palm Springs

This Hulu Original is a sort of remake of the classic Groundhog Day, where Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are stuck in what otherwise would be a desert paradise — Palm Springs. Just one thing to remember: Don't drive angry.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Been waiting on this one to join its Star Wars brethren on Disney+? Today's the day. Watch the backstory of a young Han Solo, Chewy, the Millennium Falcon and Lando Calrissian all over again, or for the first time.

WWE SmackDown

Get ready to check out Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs The New Day in a tag match that will feature a clash of both wrestling styles and ideals. Only one team can walk out with the men's Tag Team Titles, but who will it be? Be sure to stay tuned in for the women's match as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross up their rivalry with Bailey and Sasha Banks as well!