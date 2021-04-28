Zara and Mike: No-Nonsense Royals — everything you need to know about the one-off documentary

Zara and Mike: No-Nonsense Royals gives viewers an insight into the marriage of Zara and Mike Tindall — arguably the most down-to-earth of royal couples. The pair, who got married in July 2011, have got three children together, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

When does Zara and Mike: No-Nonsense Royals air?

You can watch Zara and Mike: No-Nonsense Royals on Saturday May 1 at 9pm on Channel 5.

You'll also be able to catch up on the one off, hour-long documentary after it has aired on My5. Channel 5 also has a number of other royal documentaries you might enjoy on the catch up service.

Mike met the Queen when he was 13 years old... little did he know he would grow up to marry her granddaughter! (Image credit: Getty)

What can we expect from Zara and Mike: No-Nonsense Royals?

This documentary will give viewers an insight into how Zara, the eldest granddaughter to the Queen, manages to live a relatively normal life away from the cameras with her husband Mike and their three children.

After meeting in 2003, the pair got married in 2011 and have since carved out hugely successful careers for themselves, while also supporting one another in their personal ventures.

This programme will track their relationship and give an insight into what goes on behind the scenes of the famous royal couple.

The documentary will also see royal commentators talking about the down-to-earth pair, plus a few of Mike's old teachers will spill the beans on what the former England rugby player was like at school.

Other documentaries you might like...