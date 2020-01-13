Best Amazon Fire TV Mounts in 2020

Are you looking to reduce the footprint of your Amazon Fire TV box a bit? You might consider mounting it either to the back of your television or to a nearby wall. It's pretty easy to do, and there are tons of great mounts for you to choose from. Here are few of the best options to lift up that Fire TV box.

Best overall: HumanCentric

Television-anchored: TotalMount Fire TV Mounting System

Universal mount: Mount-It!

Adjustable TV: VIVO

Fire TV Cube: RackSolutions Quickmount

Most affordable: PERLESMITH Universal Streaming Mount

HumanCentric Available in several different sizes, HumanCentric's series of adjustable wall mounts can be configured to fit everything from a Fire TV console to an entire router or modem. It's robust and easy to install and makes cable management and device organization simpler than ever. For the Amazon Fire TV console, we'd recommend purchasing either Extra Small or Small & Narrow. View

TotalMount Fire TV Mounting System Compatible with the Amazon Fire TV 3, TotalMount's bracket attaches directly to the back of your television in whatever way works best for you. It even comes with an HDMI cable extension and can be attached to your set via wall mounting screws. More importantly, with the way the bracket is designed, there's plenty of airflow for your Fire TV - so no need to worry about overheating! View

Mount-It! Designed for a wide range of different media devices, this universal mount can either connect directly to your television, attach to a TV mount, or be anchored to the wall. Although it's a bit on the pricier side, its solid steel frame means it's also incredibly durable. It also provides excellent airflow and cable access. View

VIVO Equipped with an adjustable extension arm, this mount allows your Fire TV to rest firmly on top of your set. It can also be pivoted to hide the device behind your television if you want it out of sight. It mounts to most flatscreen televisions on the market and can be installed without requiring any tools. Better yet, if at some point you decide to stop using it for your Fire TV, you can use it for pretty much any other small-scale media device. View

RackSolutions Quickmount With its minimalist design, this mount makes it easy to position your Fire TV Cube wherever you think it looks best. Plus, it helps you hide a ton of wires in the process. Better yet, thanks to its form factor, it won't interfere with any of your cube's functionality. You'll still be able to use the cube just as you were before. View

PERLESMITH Universal Streaming Mount If you're on a budget, this one's for you. Although it's not much to look at, it'll still do exactly what you need it to do, and fairly well at that. View

Perfect from every angle

If you want to mount your Fire TV device and keep your cables under control, you've got a ton of options at your disposal. Our top recommendation for anyone who doesn't have a Fire TV Cube is HumanCentric's adjustable mount . It's easy to install, sturdy, flexible, and reasonably-priced - really, everything you could possibly want in a wall mount.

If you've got a Fire TV Cube, you'll want to go with the RackSolutions Quickmount . Its unobstructed design means you won't need to worry about losing out on any functionality. As a bonus, it's really easy to install. Finally, if you're working with a restricted budget, the PERLESMITH's Universal Streaming Mount is a low-cost alternative.