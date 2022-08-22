Best outdoor projectors: enjoy movie nights al fresco with the best portable projectors

Ever wanted to create your own outdoor movie theatre experience at home? While the idea of organizing extension leads and carting your expensive TV out to the garden might not sound particularly appealing, the best outdoor projectors allow you to set up a cozy viewing experience for a relatively cheap price.

The portable outdoor projectors on this list all run on in-built battery power and so can be freely transported to wherever your viewing is happening - whether that’s just outside on the patio or on a camping trip somewhere further afield.

But it can be tricky deciding which projector is best for you, with features such as contrast ratio, brightness, screen size and battery life all varying wildly depending on factors including budget. We've assembled a list of our favorite outdoor projectors depending on your priorities and you can read on for further advice on how to choose.

The best outdoor projectors

(Image credit: Philips)

1. PHILIPS PicoPix Max One PPX520 Mini Projector Best outdoor projector for battery life Specifications Resolution: 1080p Type: Long throw Screen size: 29.5-120” Contrast ratio: 10,000:1 Battery life: 5 hours Dimensions: 4.7 x 13.4 x 13.6cm Weight: 0.85kg Today's Best Deals View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Good contrast ratio + 1080p Full HD resolution Reasons to avoid - Brightness information not available - Expensive

Depending on what you plan to watch with your outdoor projector, battery life becomes very important when you are away from a power source for any period of time. After all, when you’ve settled down to watch a film, the last thing you want is to be interrupted by a flashing battery light mid-way through.

The Philips PicoPix Max One PPX520 Mini Projector will last for a massive five hours, so there will be little danger of it dying just as you get to the good part. It’s also extremely easy to set up and use, with focus and keystone correction all done automatically without your needing to touch the settings. The Full HD 1080p resolution is the best on this list, and rare for an outdoor projector. Of course, you’re paying for the great visuals.

There’s a 4W speaker built-in, and you can connect a wide range of devices via HDMI, USB-C, AirPlay, microSD, and MiraCast. And, with a maximum projection size of 120”, you’ll be able to enjoy it all on a massive scale.

(Image credit: Nebula)

2. NEBULA Mars II Pro Smart HD Ready Portable Projector Best outdoor projector for screen size Specifications Resolution: 720p Type: Long throw Screen size: 30-150” Brightness: 500 lumens Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Noise: 32dB Battery life: 3 hours Dimensions: 13.8 x 12.2 x 17.8cm Weight: 1.7kg Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + HD resolution + Large 150” maximum screen size + Good contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - Relatively noisy - Expensive - Brightness could be better

One of the benefits of using an outdoor projector over a traditional TV is the size of the screen. Whereas the TV in your living room can’t really go above 85-inches (if it will fit!), the average projector can accomplish a cinema-worthy screen size of more than 100-inches. The Nebula Mars II Pro is a good example of this, as it is able to project up to 150-inches from just over 3 meters away.

Of course, you will need a good outdoor projector screen, but once you’re set up the Mars II Pro is a great HD projector with in-built smarts that mean you can watch content from Netflix, YouTube and more via Android 7.1. Brightness could be better, though, so you will get the best results viewing at night.

Sound quality has been given a boost by Soundcore Audio technology, with a pair of speakers meaning you don’t need to worry about connecting external devices. The Mars II Pro also has a convenient carry handle for extra portability and three hours of battery life.

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG CineBeam PH510P HD Ready Mini Projector Best outdoor projector for contrast Specifications Resolution: 720p Type: Long throw Screen size: 25.2-100” Brightness: 550 lumens Contrast ratio: 100,000:1 Noise: 24dB Battery life: 2.5 hours Dimensions: 4.3 x 17.5 x 10.9cm Weight: 0.64kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + HD resolution + Excellent contrast ratio + Quiet Reasons to avoid - Brightness could be better

While most people focus on brightness when looking at the features of a good outdoor projector, we believe that contrast ratio can be almost as important. Generally speaking, the bigger the number, the better, as a low rating will lead to washed-out images that will make the viewing experience far less enjoyable.

The LG CineBeam PH510P Mini Projector has a contrast ratio of 100,000:1, which is the maximum you can expect from an outdoor projector — especially at such a reasonable price. You can enjoy the results on the big screen, too, as the CineBeam PH510P can beam images up to 100-inches.

The brightness isn’t anything to get excited about, so you want to use the projector in a dark room or at night, but the 720p HD resolution coupled with the contrast will mean that your movies look great in the right conditions. It’s also super-quiet, running at just 24dB, so you won’t be struggling to hear the action over a noisy fan.

(Image credit: ASUS)

4. ASUS P3E Smart WXGA Mini Projector Best outdoor projector for brightness Specifications Resolution: 800p Type: Short throw Screen size: 17.7-134” Brightness: 800 lumens Contrast ratio: 100,000:1 Noise: 30dB Battery life: 3 hours Dimensions: 4.3 x 15.3 x 13.1cm Weight: 0.75kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good maximum screen size + Excellent contrast ratio + Good brightness Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Relatively noisy

Designed primarily for business use, the ASUS P3E WXGA Smart Mini Projector is also a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable long-life portable option. It is the brightness example on our list, for example, with 800 lumens meaning you will be able to use it in slightly lighter conditions.

You also get an HD resolution and a screen size of up to 134-inches. It’s slightly noisier than some other examples, but not at a level that will negatively impact your viewing experience too much. The contrast ratio is also excellent, and it’s small and lightweight enough to carry around or pop in a bag for travel.

With features like built-in 2GB flash memory and a foldable stand, it would be a shame to limit the P3E WXGA’s use to business meetings.

(Image credit: Philips)

5. PHILIPS PicoPix Nano PPX120 Smart Mini Projector Best outdoor projector on a budget Specifications Resolution: 360p Type: Long throw Screen size: 8-60” Brightness: 100 lumens Contrast ratio: 500:1 Battery life: 80 minutes Dimensions: 4.8 x 6.2 x 5.2cm Weight: 0.13kg Today's Best Deals View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid - Standard definition - Small maximum screen size - Short battery life

Even though they’re cheaper than TVs, the best outdoor projectors can still get quite pricey. This Philips PicoPix Nano PPX120 Smart Mini Projector is a great budget option, however, offering lots without compromising too much on specs and features. We would recommend it for kids' dens or for camping trips.

As said, this isn’t as high-tech as some others on this list, with standard definition resolution and 500:1 contrast ratio along with a brightness of 100 lumens. However, for occasional use, this is ideal, as you don’t want to pay for features that you aren’t getting to get much use from. Battery life is still decent at 80 minutes — perfect for a couple of TV episodes.

How to choose the best outdoor projector

Outdoor projectors are the perfect solution for garden watch parties for a reasonable price, but there are a few things you need to consider in order to make the right choice.

How bright does an outdoor projector need to be?

Because the best outdoor projectors are battery-powered, they generally put out slightly dimmer images than your average to conserve energy. That doesn’t mean, however, that they aren’t capable of delivering great visuals.

The examples on our list range between 100-800 lumens, with the higher number meaning the resulting image will be easier to see in the daylight. So, if you want something that can be used during an afternoon barbeque, always opt for the brighter projector.

How much should I spend on an outdoor projector?

Right now it would be difficult to find a good outdoor projector for less than £150, with the best ones costing as much as £900. This is, of course, still significantly cheaper than purchasing a cinema-sized flat-screen TV, and also comes up less than a high-spec indoor projector. Our advice would be to make sure you’re getting what you pay for, with the more expensive examples sporting higher resolution and brightness.