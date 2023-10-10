I'm a movie box set buff and these are the 10 Prime Day deals I'm adding to my basket

While streaming services are great for checking out new movies and TV shows, there's nothing like owning a box set for your beloved film franchise or TV collection, and Prime Day gives the perfect opportunity to indulge that love.

Prime Day falls on Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, so it's going on right now, and loads of deals on physical media are live. You can fill out your DVD gift guide cravings, and there are Blu-Ray and 4K disc options too.

I'm a huge box set buff. While I'm What to Watch's streaming service expert, I love having a disc for my favorites. I can display them proudly on my shelf (or not-so-proudly for some guilty pleasures), and use them to watch all the extras and making-of documentaries that you can't normally find. Plus, I'll be able to watch them whether or not they're available on a streaming service.

If you're like me and you love physical media (or want to buy a gift for someone who does), there are loads of options in the Prime Day deals. I've picked through my ten favorite picks, ones that I either want to buy or, in most cases, already have done!

My favorite Prime Day DVD deal

Middle-Earth: Six Film Collection Blu-Ray: was $132.99 , now $89.99 (save 32%)

It's surprisingly hard to find The Lord of the Rings' Extended Edition DVDs or Blu-Rays on sale, but this extensive box set will get you them, as well as the full versions of The Hobbit movies. Plus there are countless hours of extras for fantasy fans to sink into: there are 30 discs in total! Just a warning: the Extended Editions are generally around 4 hours in length, and once you've watched them, you can't go back to the theatrical versions.

Nine other great Prime Day DVD deals

Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection: was $78.92 , now $32.70 (save 59%)

Harry Potter is another one of those must-own DVD box sets, so you've always got access to the magical legacy of the Boy Who Lived. There's also a bonanza of DVD extras which are fascinating as a behind-the-scenes look at how all the stars grew together over the years.

Game of Thrones: the Complete Series: was $169.99 , now $54.99 (save 68%)

This is a surprisingly huge discount which brings the price per disc to under $2: amazing! All eight seasons are available in this 32-part DVD box set, and not only does each season have its original extra features, but there are some new ones for the box set. It really is the perfect combo for a fan of Game of Thrones.

Jurassic World Ultimate Collection Blu-Ray: was $34.99 , now $24.99 (save 29%)

In the introduction to this article, I mentioned guilty pleasures, and my enjoyment of the Jurassic World movies (yes, all of them) definitely counts. This collection has all three as well as the original, and more beloved, Jurassic Park classics. There are loads of extras for the older movies, and a few for the newer ones too, with 12 discs in total.

Psych: The Complete Collection: was $79.98 , now $52.20 (save 35%)

While Psych doesn't have the profile of every other movie or show on this list, I love it, and this is my list! This amazing compendium of the hilarious comedy detective show has hours of bonus features, enough to entertain existing fans or people who haven't seen this cult classic yet.

The Cornetto Trilogy: was $19.90 now $7.50 (save 62%)

The beloved three-movie collection of Edgar Wright-directed and Simon Pegg and Nick Frost-starring comedies has a great discount on it right now. Plus enjoy deleted scenes, various commentary tracks and more.

Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventure Collection: was $34.98 , now $16.99 (save 51%)

You'll admittedly have to miss out on the Dial of Destiny if you buy this box set, but as the arbitrator of this list, I deem that acceptable. Get the classic first trilogy of Indy movies (and the other one), and there are also deals on the Blu-Ray or 4K alternatives if you prefer.

Tom Cruise 10-movie collection: was $33.99 , now $22.99 (save 32%)

Tom Cruise is one of my favorite actors, but I'm always surprised to find out that people haven't seen all his classics. This collection includes movies people don't remember as much as they should like The Firm and Vanilla Sky, as a great primer on the movie icon (plus it has Tropic Thunder for some reason, despite him barely being in it).

