Are Adele's Hyde Park concerts going to be on TV? Everything you need to know

Superstar Adele is set to light up London's Hyde Park as one of the headline artists during BST Hyde Park 2022.

BST has consistently drawn some of the biggest artists back to Hyde Park. Over the years, the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Celine Dion and Tom Jones have taken to the stage since the concert series was introduced in 2013.

Having made her comeback late last year with her fourth album, 30, Adele is set to take part in the festival this year, to mark her first public concert in the UK since 2017.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Adele's BST concerts, including when they are, whether they'll be shown on TV, and who her supporting acts are.

When is Adele on stage?

Although BST Hyde Park kicks off on June 24 and lasts for 10 days across three weekends, Adele isn't performing across all ten days.

Instead, she's headlining two concerts on July 1 and 2. Gates will open at approximately 2 pm on both days.

Will Adele's BST concerts be broadcast on TV?

Although Adele was recently on our screens in CBS's Adele: One Night Only and An Audience With Adele in the UK, it doesn't look like there are any plans to televise her upcoming performances at Hyde Park. However, this could change and we will update this page when we learn more. There should be highlights at least available.

Adele Hyde Park concert: full lineup

Across her two shows, Adele will be joined by an all-female line-up packed full of amazing artists.

When the singer announced her supporting acts on Twitter (opens in new tab), she wrote: "The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off! An all female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUK who I've loved since I was 4!!"

Along with Grammy award-winning country star Kacey Musgraves and two-time BRIT Award-winner Gabrielle, attendees will also be treated to performances from Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilufer Yanya, Tiana Majorg, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene.

Are tickets available for Adele's Hyde Park concerts?

Unfortunately, there are currently no tickets remaining for either of Adele's concerts, as they sold out minutes after they were released back in October 2021.

Tickets are still available for some of the other BST events though: head over to the official BST website (opens in new tab) to see if anything else takes your fancy!