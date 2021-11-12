‘Adele One Night Only’ on CBS: Time, setlist and everything we know about the concert special

Adele is one of the biggest music stars in the world and she’s getting treatment fitting that profile as she has a primetime concert, Adele One Night Only, that will air on CBS Sunday, Nov. 14. As part of the buildup to the release of Adele’s new album, 30, the special will also see the superstar singer sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview.

While this CBS concert is exclusively being shown for U.S. audiences (though we’ll detail a workaround for that later), Adele also has planned another TV concert for her native U.K. on ITV, An Audience With Adele.

Excited? Here is everything you need to know about Adele One Night Only.

When is ‘Adele One Night Only’?

Adele One Night Only is going to air on CBS in primetime Sunday, Nov. 14. The exact time is going to be a little different based on where you are. For those on the East Coast, Adele One Night Only will air from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET, while West Coast viewers will be able to watch it from 8-10 p.m. ET (check local listings for Central, Mountain and Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone).

Fans will also be able to watch Adele One Night Only as a live stream on Paramount Plus.

The concert and interview were pre-tapped, with the concert taking place at Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

What is the ‘Adele One Night Only’ setlist?

Adele One Night Only comes in advance of the release of her first album in six years, 30, which is releasing on Nov. 19. We’ve already been treated to the first new song from the album, “Easy on Me,” but will we hear more as part of this primetime special? Yes, four of them.

The official setlist features classic Adele songs “Hello,” “Skyfall,” “Someone Like You,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Make You Feel My Love” and “When We Were Young,” as well as new songs “Easy on Me,” “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.”

Adele interview with Oprah

For as big a star as Adele is, she is not one who puts herself into the spotlight all that much when she isn’t promoting her work. Which is why the chance to have her sit down and do an interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of Adele One Night Only is so enticing.

From the same rose garden that Winfrey famously interviewed Prince Harry and Megan Markle, Adele will sit down with the media mogul and discuss her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Is there an 'Adele One Night Only' trailer?

CBS has released a preview trailer for Adele One Night Early, which shows a bit of Adele's interview with Oprah, some clips of her performances and some of the guests that were in attendance. Watch below.

How to watch ‘Adele One Night Only’ in the U.S.

With Adele One Night Only airing on CBS, it will be widely available to all TV households with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, as CBS is one of the four major networks that are available in all U.S. TV markets. Those who have a TV antenna will also be able to see the broadcast through their local CBS station’s signals. Those who have moved away from traditional pay-TV can still watch the show live through services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV as they include CBS as part of their standard channel lineup.

Consumers who have cut the cord entirely can also watch Adele One Night Only either live or on demand if they are signed up for a Paramount Plus subscription. The streaming service provides those who sign up for its $9.99 per month plan to access a live stream of their local CBS station, while those who opt for the $4.99 per month plan will be able to watch Adele One Night Only on-demand as soon as it is available.

How to watch ‘Adele One Night Only’ from anywhere in the world

Paramount Plus is planning to expand internationally, but not until 2022. So if you want to watch Adele One Night Only you will need to use a virtual private network, or VPN.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .