'An Audience With Adele' — everything we know about the ITV special

'An Audience With Adele' is the singer's first UK live performance since 2017.

An Audience With Adele is a one-night only special event, which will see Adele performing some of her greatest hits in front of a live audience.

The London-based event comes after Adele: One Night Only which will see the artist performing in the US on CBS on Nov. 14 and interviewed by superstar host Oprah.

Both of these live events will give fans a chance to watch the musical legend perform from the comfort of their own living room, as she celebrates the highly anticipated release of her new studio album 30. This is the successor to her previous albums 19, 21, and 25.

Ahead of the UK broadcast, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

With the special airing later this month, here's what you need to know about An Audience With Adele.

An Audience With Adele is coming to ITV. (Image credit: Simon Emmett )

This Adele special airs on ITV on Nov 21, but a time is yet to be announced. It will also be available to stream via ITV Hub.

Ben Winston from Fulwell 73 Productions, the company producing both the UK and US specials, wrote on Instagram saying: “I grew up loving An Audience With specials on ITV – so to be coming back to London to produce this, with a one of a kind artist – the incredible Adele, is literally a dream come true.”

Can you buy tickets for this performance?

Sadly not, An Audience With Adele is a private event and guests have been chosen by the artist herself. These include friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, and sportspeople.

However, Adele has announced live London performances for 2022, which will mark her first UK live shows since 2017. So they'll be in high demand!

When is Adele's new album out?

Adele's new album 30 will be released on Nov 19, two days before the live ITV performance. So that's plenty of time to get it listened to before she hits the stage!