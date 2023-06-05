Barracuda Queens cast: who's who in the Swedish Netflix drama

Barracuda Queens is a Swedish Netflix series loosely inspired by actual events. The show follows a group of young women—the titular Barracuda Queens— in the 1990s who start committing a number of escalating burglaries.

By day, Lollo, Klara, Frida, and Mia are a group of high-achieving students. They take their label from their days of partying on Barracuda Beach. After a wild night out lands them with some eye-watering bills, the gang sets out to rob their rich neighbors in and around the wealthy neighborhood of Djursholm, seeking thrills, spills, and revenge on the men who have crossed them.

Read on to learn more about the main stars who make up the Barracuda Queens cast.

Barracuda Queens cast: Alva Bratt as Lollo Millkvist

Lollo is one of the four main girls in the group. After a wild weekend of partying in Båstad, she finds a colossal bill on her card, one that her mother is determined she covers this time around. When she meets with the rest of the girls at her mother's party, she gathers them together to try and find a way to solve their problem together.

Where else have you seen Alva Bratt? Bratt has previously appeared in A Class Aprt, Likea, Eagles, and Kronprinsen som försvann.

Tindra Monsen as Klara Rapp

Klara is, on the surface, the perfect daughter and she's currently at law school. She also just so happened to fall asleep in the bath whilst recovering from their wild nights out, and has received a hefty fine for the water damage to her hotel, and can't let her parents find out how much she has to pay.

Barracuda Queens is Monsen's first major credit.

Sandra Zubovic as Frida Rapp

Sandra Zubovic plays Frida, Klara's younger sister. Luckily, she finds Klara's bill before her parents did, allowing her to keep her secret just a little longer.

Where else have you seen Sandra Zubovic? Zubovic previously appeared in JJ+E.

Sarah Gustafsson as Amina Khalil

Amina is actually the group's first target, though things don't exactly go to plan. However, she ends up being more interested in joining the group and brings her own perspective to their burglaries.

Where else have you seen Sarah Gustafsson? In addition to Barracuda Queens, Gustafsson has appeared in Huss, Eagles, Allt som blir kvar and En mot en.

Tea Stjärne as Mia Thorstensson

Stjärne plays Mia Thorstensson. Her parents are separated, and she is shocked by her father's revelation at Lollo's get-together that she's about to have a new sibling. She also says, by her own admission, that she's got no money, so doesn't really know how she can help fix solve the girls' problem.

Where else have you seen Tea Stjärne? Stjärne has also had roles in The Wizard's Daughter, Sune, Tjuvarnas jul, and Bamse and the Thief City.

Who else stars in Barracuda Queens?

In addition to the above stars, the Barracuda Queens cast also features:

Mirja Turestedt as Viveca Rapp

Johannes Kuhnke as Claes Rapp

Izabella Scorupco as Margareta Millkvist

Carsten Bjørnlund as Lars Millkvist

Max Ulveson as Calle Millkvist

Michaela Thorsén as Cecilia Thorstensson

Meliz Karlge as Laila Khalil

Gino Estéra as Farshid Khalil

Christian Fandango Sundgren as Tobias

Barracuda Queens is now available to stream on Netflix.