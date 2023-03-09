Beyond Paradise's Zahra Ahmadi teases episode three art heist

"I've played an awful lot of police people over the years! We love police dramas in this country, don't we, so it's no surprise that a lot of the programmes I've been involved in are to do with that. But this time, because of her level of seniority, because in her world she's almost the top dog of Shipton Abbott — not quite, there's always someone just above her — I did do quite a bit of research because I felt that she needed to come in secure in that knowledge, and there was a lot of police terminology that I'd never heard of before!

"So I was googling left, right, and center, asking lots of questions to our script editor, and sometimes even the writer and creator themselves, just to make sure I understood properly what I was talking about. And I tell you what, reading the scripts really exercised that police brain, because I found that by the end, I was able to figure things out much more than I could initially. I think that was a little bit of Humphrey rubbing off on me!"