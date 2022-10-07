Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — what was found in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment?

Following the huge success of the true crime drama, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix comes Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a three-part documentary that takes viewers into the mind of one of the most notorious killers of recent times.

The limited documentary series from director Joe Berlinger reveals never-heard-before tapes from serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer where he can be heard talking about his 17 murders through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team.

The audio interviews not only give viewers an insight into the killer's unimaginably warped mind but also reveal the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed Dahmer to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.

But what was found in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment and is the building still standing? Here are all your questions about Netflix documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes answered...

What was found in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment?

When the Milwaukee police got to Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other human remains in various states of decomposition and display.

Dahmer confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin that had taken place over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio back in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism.

The grim discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long.

Is Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment still standing?

Dahmer lived in apartment 213 at the Oxford Apartments, 924 North 25th Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and shortly after he was arrested several of his neighbors moved out, not being able to bear living so close to the house of horrors.

The empty apartments were then available to rent, but unsurprisingly they remained empty until the building was demolished at the request of the victims' families.

Dahmer also lived at his grandmother's house at 2357 S 57th Street, Milwaukee for a while. Dahmer killed three men at her house and dismembered their bodies in the basement without her knowing.

Jeffrey Dahmer at the police station with lawyer Wendy Patrickus. (Image credit: Netflix © 2022)

How old was Jeffrey Dahmer?

Jeffrey Dahmer was 31 years old when the police finally caught up with him.

Who is Wendy Patrickus?

Back in the early 90s, Wendy Patrickus was a 25-year-old lawyer just starting out in her career. Unbelievably her first big case was defending serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

In Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes Wendy says "I was just a young lawyer at the time, and I get a call from my boss and he said I need you to see Jeffrey Dahmer... it was my first job. I felt like Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs. There were horrific things that he did, but Jeffrey Dahmer was a very complex person."

Wendy Patrickus in court with client Jeffrey Dahmer. (Image credit: Netflix © 2022)

Is Jeffrey Dahmer still alive?

No. After Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to 16 consecutive life terms and imprisoned at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin in 1992 he served just two years of his prison time before being killed by a fellow inmate. On November 28, 1994, Dahmer was bludgeoned to death by convicted murderer Christopher Scarver.

Is there a trailer for Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes?

There is. You can hear Dahmer talk about some of the unimaginable things he did before getting caught by the police.

You can also hear his lawyer Wendy Patrickus talk about what it was like for her to come face to face with a killer at the very start of her career...

Where can I watch Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes?

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes became available to stream on Netflix worldwide on Friday, October 7, 2022.

How many episodes is Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes?

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is a three-part documentary series by director Joe Berlinger.