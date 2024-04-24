Deliver Me episode 2 recap: Dogge's kidnap

This article contains spoilers for Deliver Me episode 2, "Why Is My Son Dead?" Deliver Me is a Swedish Netflix limited series about two teenage best friends, Bilal (Yasi Hassan) and Douglas (Olle Strand), better known as Billy and Dogge.

It's a gut-wrenching tale that opens with one of them being gunned down in front of the other and follows Detective Farid (Ardalan Esmaili) as he tries to track down the criminal who he believes is responsible for recruiting both boys.

More Deliver Me recaps Deliver Me episode 1 recap

Deliver Me episode 2 illustrates just how far Mehdi's influence goes. Dogge's been placed in a juvenile detention facility for his safety, but as it turns out, there's someone there keeping tabs on him.

Meanwhile, Farid tries to get Billy's family to open up to him about any potential threats the boy might have received... and he receives a new piece of evidence implicating Mehdi from an anonymous source. And whilst the investigation continues, Mehdi decides to send his men after Billy's younger brother. Here's a full recap of everything that happened in Deliver Me episode 2.

The episode opens with a snapshot of Dogge and Billy at a family party, where Dogge's father heaps praise on his friend. Amidst all the partying, Dogge snags some alcohol and his mother's car keys, and they go for a joyride, then hang out on some rooftop somewhere in town, but flee when a police car drives by .

That evening, Leila pops into the bedroom and tells Billy he's got to look after his siblings, or reach out to the neighbor if anything's wrong. As soon as she leaves, Billy springs out of bed and goes to meet Dogge, who is annoyed that he's 20 minutes late.

The two teens are soon picked up by some of Mehdi's crew and driven out to a parking lot, en route to deal with someone who "screwed up". The boys all pile out of the cars, where it's revealed Mehdi has suspicions that Awad (who was in one of the cars) is selling drugs for someone else. Mehdi leaves Dogge and Billy as lookouts, and the rest of his crew take Awad inside some nearby building. Billyand Dogge eventually grow curious to what's going on and sneak up. Peering through a window, they see Mehdi and co. beating Awad up.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The boys return and leave the lot. Billy and Dogge are in the back of Mehdi's car: he tells them it's over for Awad and hands over a phone filled with buyers' contacts. They're taking over for his customers, and he warns them they sell only for him, noone else before dropping the pair off.

We cut back to the present day, where Dogge is being welcomed into the detention center by social workers, Josef and Momi. Elsewhere, Farid heads to a briefing with the team; they want to track down the gun used in the shooting, the burner phone Dogge used to call for help, and Svante wants Mehdi off the streets by the end of the day.

As it turns out, Mehdi is currently staying with his father. They have an awkward meal where his dad asks after Mehdi's mom, and how he's getting on at work. Mehdi steps aside and takes a call from a contact; he's dead certain Dogge must have ratted them out, but his contact says they have eyes on the boy, and will keep tabs on Billy's younger brother, too.

That'll prove challenging, though, as Leila and the rest of her children are returned home and placed under constant police protection. Another flashback: Tusse wakes Billy up, wearing his older brother's jacket. He found drugs in the pocket, and says he wants to start earning money, too. Billy refuses to let him get involved, and instead tells Tusse to ask him if he needs money.

Back in the present, Josef wakes Dogge up for his lunch. Dogge heads to the dining room but seems scared of one boy in particular, and tells Josef he's feeling sick, skips his meal and returns to his room.

Dogge changes his mind

Svante asks Farid to go over and speak to Billy's family so they can find out how Mehdi reacted when Billy first revealed he wanted out of the game. Leila lets him in, leading to a cold exchange. Farid asks is Mehdi tried to contact any of them, and why Leila was going to send Billy abroad, but he gets no useful info. Leila has her daughter Aisha walk him to the door; on the way out, Farid gives Aisha his card, if she has anything useful to share.

Dogge tries to tell Josef he has to leave the building in the middle of the night, but Josef simply says he's having withdrawal symptoms and gets another worker to bring him some sleeping tablets.

At the police station, Farid receives a video of a masked man attacking both Billy and Dogge from a private number. He is determined that this must be Mehdi, and that it must've come from Aisha. Svante asks Farid is Aisha will verify the footage; he's not so sure, as he doesn't believe she'd have sent it this way if she was willing to testify.

Farid returns to Leila's, demands to know about any potential threats to Billy's safety. Leila continues not to say anything, and when he promises to keep the family safe if they speak up, she reminds him he also promised to help Billy... and he's dead.

At the juvenile detention center, two boys start a fight to cause a distraction for the social workers, then the boy Dogge's been so scared of sidles up to him. He knows Dogge's the one who snitched on Mehdi, and he threatens him, ordering Dogge to fix the situation.

Mehdi's parents have a phone call where they discuss what's happening and what's been said about their son. Neither believe that Mehdi could be behind a killing, but hs father agrees that Mehdi can remain at his home for a few more days. Problem is, the police have tapped into this conversation. Mehdi grows frustrated when his crew say the family are under constant surveillance, and tells them to figure the situation out. Whilst he's on the phone, a strike team raids the place and takes Mehdi into custody.

Farid finally has his meeting with Dogge. The teen refuses to say anything for a while, and when Farid changes his approach, Dogge starts to insist Mehdi had nothing to do with Billy's death. Worse, he says they can't use the material from his interrogation, because he was high when he said anything. Farid tries to press him, revealing he's seen "the video", but Dogge keeps up this new front, and Farid ends up leaving. In his car he gets a call to let him know they've got Mehdi.

That evening, Tusse and Leila both spot some of Mehdi's men approaching the house. At the center, Dogge is woken in the middle of the night at gunpoint. A crew of masked attackers have rounded all the social workers up and march Dogge out of the center before running away through the woods. Episode two comes to a close with the gang members scrambling up a hillside, where they bundle Dogge into the trunk of a waiting car and drive off.

Deliver Me is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Looking for your next bingewatch? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for all our recommendations.