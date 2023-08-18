Does Lydia in Emmerdale have a child? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) has been at the forefront of a new storyline which revisited her traumatic childhood as she came face-to-face with someone from her past.

The cleaner bumped into a mysterious man called Craig Reed (Ben Addis) at a recruitment fair in The Hide, who was delighted to reunite with his old friend Lydia. However, Lydia looked like she had seen a ghost.

It was revealed that he was at the children's home with Lydia when they were younger and seeing Craig was a painful reminder of her dark past.

However, it soon transpired that her past with Craig went much deeper than just being friends at the children's home as she told her boss Kim Tate (Claire King): "He knows nothing about the baby. What happened to him."

So, does Lydia have a child in Emmerdale?

Lydia was soon forced to relive the nightmare of what happened to her baby son Toby.

Lydia, who was born as Jennifer 'Jenny' Finn, was placed in Hotten Grange children's home when she was five years old by her mother who was too ill to look after her.

When Jenny was 15, she fell pregnant by her friend Craig and gave birth in 1990 to a stillborn baby, who she later called Toby. A devastated Lydia buried him in the woodland next to her favourite tree and later went missing, taking on the identity of another woman called Lydia Hart to try and start a new life.

Lydia gave birth to Craig's baby when she was 15 at the children's home. (Image credit: ITV)

In 2019, Lydia's past came to light when baby Toby was found buried and the police released a picture of Jenny Finn, who was in fact Lydia. Lydia confirmed to the police that she was Jenny Finn and opened up to her husband, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) about the heartbreaking tragedy.

Once the truth had come to light, she later visited Toby's grave with Sam and scattered her baby's ashes.

Lydia is now a step-mum to Sam's son Samson Dingle (Sam Hall).

