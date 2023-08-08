Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle gets a BLAST FROM THE PAST!

Lydia Dingle (played by Karen Blick) goes in search of another job... but gets much more than she bargained for on tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of Emmerdale! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lydia decides to check out possible employment opportunities at a recruitment fair being held at the Hide.



But she gets a BLAST FROM THE PAST when she bumps into Craig Reed (Ben Addis), who she was at the children's home with when she was a teenager!



Long-time viewers of Emmerdale will remember that, before she moved to the village, Lydia got pregnant by Craig.



She later did a disappearing act and eventually gave birth to a stillborn baby, Toby, who she buried in some woodland...



Craig is delighted to see Lydia again after all these years.

But Lydia may not feel the same, as she continues to be reminded about her dark past...



WHAT is Craig doing in the village?



And how much does he know or remember about what happened back when they were teenagers?



Meanwhile, it's time for both Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) to face their fears.



Marlon is worried as he prepares to get back in the driving seat for the first time since his stroke last year.



Marlon's wife, Rhona (Zoe Henry), is by his side.



But is Marlon up for the challenge of learning to drive all over again in a especially adapted road vehicle?



Elsewhere, Mary claims she's getting back on the dating scene again, after her previous terrible experience with conwoman, Faye Helders.



But when questioned by her daughter Rhona and husband Marlon, Mary remains cagey about her date.

