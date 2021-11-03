'Dopesick' creator Danny Strong - "Purdue Pharma is a criminal company"

Danny Strong's new drama, Dopesick, is a powerful drama telling the real life story of how one company triggered America's opioid crisis.

Starring Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Will Poulter, the eight-part Hulu series begins with Purdue Pharma introducing its powerful new painkiller, OxyContin, to the market in the 1990s, claiming it was far less addictive than any other opioid. Those claims proved too good to be true and thousands of people became addicted to the drug in the years to come.

Former head of Purdue Pharma, Richard Sackler - who's played by Michael Stuhlbarg - is the man who many believe was the driving force behind the drug and the series pulls no punches in its portrayal of a figure reviled all over the country. Dopesick creator Danny Strong tells us more about the powerful drama, which is based on Beth Macy's acclaimed book...

Danny Strong on adapting Beth Macy's book 'Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America' for the series...

"I'd actually I came up with the show and it before I even knew the book existed!" says Danny. "Then another studio of the same company purchased the book not knowing that I'd sold another studio the show. So they asked us to team up there was a little bit of Hollywood dysfunction there. But I loved the book and was happy to team up with them.

"The idea actually came to me from a producer named John Goldwyn, who approached me about doing a film on the Sackler family. So I started researching and it just becomes a rabbit hole. You just can't believe the criminal behaviour of this company and how it was micromanaged by one family that made billions and billions off of so many lies and so much deception and suffering. It's just sort of kind of overwhelming."

Danny on the challenges of covering three different time periods in Dopesick...

"I certainly didn't make things easy on myself!" he says. "But I didn't really have a choice, because I really wanted to make the US Attorney's case the spine of the show. I thought that investigation would be a great way to drive the narrative throughout the piece and then intercutting it with, with what Purdue were doing and then intercutting that with the people that are suffering from Purdue, so it was it was very complicated.

But it was one of those things where it it would change and even in post-production I was constantly reordering scenes and editing the episodes to make the timeline work better. I discovered it was just better if I could stay in one time period for a longer period of time. So instead of one or two scenes at a time period, I'd make it three or four scenes, and it would make it sort of a smoother ride."

Danny on potential lawsuits from Purdue Pharma...

"No lawsuits yet! No one threatens to sue people more than Purdue Pharma and at the same time, they actually never sue," explains Danny. "I believe the reason why they never actually sue is because they are criminals, this is a criminal company. So they've pled guilty to many crimes. So I think it's just a bullying tactic they use. They never follow up on it and it'd be nice if they didn't this time, either. But, you know, we'll see what happens! The the blowback from them has been these petty letters that they've been sending us for almost a year now , from Richard Sackler's lawyer. I think he gets paid per letter because they're so silly to me. They try and point out that 'Beth Macy used this word instead of that word, so you have to be careful of her'."

"There's also been some online harassment of these groups that advocate for people that aren't able to get OxyContin and opioids now, because prescribing has been limited. The people that are harassing and attacking Beth Macy, me and others in this brutal way, it doesn't feel like a true advocacy group for patients. It feels to me like fake Purdue Pharma shills. Now I could be wrong, but it feels completely out of their playbook and we even dramatise in the show. We have 'independent organisations' and then you find out these organisations are partially or fully-funded by Purdue."

Michael Stuhlbarg plays Richard Sackler in Dopesick (Image credit: Hulu)

Danny on deciding how to portray Richard Sackler in Dopesick...

"It's always really complicated, but Richard Sackler is one of the more reviled people in American Society at this at this moment," says Danny. "When I interviewed people that know him, well they seem to dislike him even more. I couldn't find anyone that says anything nice about Richard Sackler. I really wanted to crack what his motivation is and what was really going on with him, because the public perception of him is a two dimensional character.

"I went fact-finding in a way that was more in-depth than almost anything else I did on the show. It was a pretty fascinating process, even coming down to emails that his son sent his mother talking about his dad. Then I went to the extreme process of I doing a therapy session, where I pretended I was Richard Sackler so that I could try and get into his mindset. I know that's maybe a bit strange and I've never done that before, but it was it was really effective. I really felt like I had an empathy - not a sympathy - but an empathy, which is what I look for all my characters at the end of the day is, how can I understand where they're coming from."

Danny on signing Michael Keaton to play Dr Samuel Finnix...

"I didn't think he would do it because it was an ensemble," explains Danny. "Casting a show is very nerve wracking in the early stages, because if people start passing and you get a lot of passes, the network may decide to not make the show. It's completely possible and it happens! I sort of I call it a 'where the rubber hits the road' moment. But Michael Keaton was the first idea and it felt like a pie in the sky idea - and then sure enough he said yes, which was thrilling!

"Once Michael Keaton said yes. The floodgates opened and pretty much every first choice said yes after that. So that was a real crack the champagne moment. Even the show's director Barry Levinson, who's as big of a legend as you could have in the industry, his response was, 'Wow, that's amazing!' So it was it was pretty cool!"