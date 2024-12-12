Emmerdale's Eden Taylor-Draper reveals secrets behind Belle's Christmas Day reunion with Piper

On Christmas Day, Belle Dingle is reunited with Piper after discovering the terrible truth that her abusive husband, Tom King, faked her dog's death in August.

It's a huge moment for the Emmerdale character who's had a horrendous year at the hands of the sick vet.

To mark Belle and Piper's joyful reunion, Emmerdale actor Eden Taylor-Draper and acting dog Minnie, aka Belle and Piper, got together for an exclusive photoshoot for the cover of What's On TV's bumper Christmas issue!

What's On TV's Christmas issue is on sale now! (Image credit: Future)

Here, Eden talks about working with Minnie who's become one of the most popular characters in Emmerdale…

Have people been telling you in the street that Piper is still alive?

"Yes, they have! Everyone's obsessed with Piper, they love her. Even the other day, I did one of the Star Tours at the village, and everyone was saying 'We really wish you brought Piper.' They love her."

Is Belle surprised to learn that Tom stooped so low as to fake Piper's death?

"She says to Vinny 'I think he is capable of this'. But also, I don't think anyone can quite believe somebody would do that, especially when that dog is her best friend and, in essence, saved her from that relationship because Belle wanted to protect the dog. And so as much as she thinks he's capable of it, it's horrific that he did do that to her."

What's going through Belle’s mind when Piper appears?

"For me personally it's amazing because I love her so much. And I think for Belle, she's just got her little best friend back, and kind of the reason why she left that relationship. She now has that dog back, they're reunited and happy again."

Were you surprised by the viewers’ reaction to Piper?

"Minnie’s been in so much of the journey, she’s been as much a part of it as me and James Chase [who plays Tom]. So I kind of expected that from the viewers but it has been overwhelming how much everyone loves Piper."

On Christmas Day Belle is reunited with Piper! (Image credit: ITV)

Did you spend much time getting to know Minnie before you started working with her?

"Minnie got the job straight off. There was no screen test or anything. But we had a few hours before properly getting into filming. Then when she came to set, she'd just get to wander on before the start of each day so it became like home to her. Within a few weeks, it was so easy; she literally loves being on set."

Are you excited to see how everyone will react to her return?

"This is THE moment. I think it will be lovely."

It's Belle's time to heal after the horror of what Tom put her through. Will Piper play a part in that?

"100% I think Piper will be a part of that journey. When Piper was tied up outside in Wales [during Tom and Belle's horrific trip], that’s when Belle was like, ‘That’s enough now.’ Piper is everything to her and I do think in a way she’s saved her from this situation. I guess she's like Belle's little therapy dog throughout all of it. I spoke to the writers about it at the time and they said in certain situations like this often it’s when something else is put in danger, that’s when the victim feels they need to do something. It’s not about themselves necessarily."

What was Minnie like on set that day when Belle and Piper are reunited at Zak's graveside?

"She was so cute with her little bow on, and it was so nice to see it. It was like being reunited because she never really goes on location [where the outside scenes are filmed] as she gets very cold, but she did so well. She hates getting her paws muddy as well. But as much as she's a diva in that aspect, she was amazing!"

Emmerdale is on weekdays on ITV from 7.30pm – and the Christmas bumper issue of What's On TV is on sale now!