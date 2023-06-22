Extraction 2 cast: Who's who in the Netflix blockbuster

Ready to join Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the Extraction 2 cast for another thrilling adventure?

Three years on from his first outing, Extraction 2 sees Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) taking on his most dangerous and most personal mission yet. In the Netflix sequel, he's tasked with rescuing his own ex-wife's sister and kids who've been locked up in a Georgian prison by the country's ruthless gangsters.

This new mission is taking him to colder climes and will see Rake and his allies facing plenty of hired guns along the way.

Read on to find out more info about the Extraction 2 cast.

Extraction 2 cast: Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Marvel hero Chris Hemsworth is back as the Australian SAS operator turned black ops merc, Tyler Rake.

Rake is a seasoned action hero, but he barely survived the events of the first film, but he's been dispatched to rescue his estranged wife's family from some Georgian gangster. Hemsworth told Tudum that the second film will dig into his backstory and reveal what drove him to his line of work.

Where else have you seen Chris Hemsworth? Hemsworth is best known as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's also appeared in Spiderhead, Bad Times at the El Royale, 12 Strong, Ghostbusters, and Blackhat, to name but a few.

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan. (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Golshifteh Farahani is returning for this second mission as Nik Khan, one of Tyler Rake's closest allies.

Where else have you seen Golshifteh Farahani? Farahani has also appeared in Body of Lies, My Father's Dragon, About Elly and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan

Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Like Farahani, Asam Bessa is reprising his role as Nik's brother, Yaz, another member of Tyler's team.

Where else have you seen Adam Bessa? Along with the Extraction films, Bessa has appeared in Hanna, Mosul, Harka and Of Sound Mind.

Tornike Gogrichiana as Zurab

Tornike Gogrichiana as Zurab. (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Tornike Gogrichiani is playing the ruthless Georgian gangster, Zurab. He describes his character as 'a dangerous combination' and as a man who is 'blindly acting out the evil within himself because he believes he is righteous in his revenge.'

Where else have you seen Tornike Gogriachiani? Gogriachiani has also starred in Artificial Breathing, The Sniffer, and Adam & Eve. He's also directed a handful of shorts.

Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan Radiani

Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan Radiani. (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Georgian actress Tinatin Dalakishvili plays Ketevan, the person that Tyler Rake's been sent to extract.

Where else have you seen Tinatin Dalakishvili? Dalakishvili also appears in The Undeclared War, Abigail, Medea and Star.

Daniel Bernhardt as Konstantine

Daniel Bernhardt as Konstantine. (Image credit: Larry Horricks/Netflix)

Daniel Bernhardt plays Konstantine, a member of Zurab's crew.

Where else have you seen Daniel Bernhardt? Bernhardt has appeared in a range of big-budget blockbusters including Red Notice, Nobody, Logan, John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Birds of Prey.

Idris Elba as Alcott

Idris Elba as Alcott. (Image credit: Netflix)

Idris Elba puts in a cameo appearance in Extraction 2 as Alcott, a man who ends up stepping in to save Tyler's hide at one point in the movie (we won't spoil how, or when here!).

Where else have you seen Idris Elba? Elba likely needs no introduction to most viewers; he's best known for playing the lead detective in Luther (and reprised the role in Luther: The Fallen Sun earlier this year)

Who else stars in Extraction 2?

The above stars aren't the only faces you'll see in Extraction 2. In addition, you'll also see:

Olga Kurylenko as Mia

Irakli Kvirikadze as Ivayne

Levan Saginashvili as Vakhtang

George Lasha as Sergo

Extraction 2 is available to stream on Netflix.