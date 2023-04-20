Meet the Nobody cast: who's who in the action flick now on Netflix UK

In Nobody, a quiet and polite father and family man has his house robbed — and the robbers quickly come to regret their actions when this man turns out to be a retired and still-brutal assassin.

When Nobody was released in 2021 it was a hit with critics and audiences, and a sequel is currently in the works. And now that the movie has been added to Netflix in the UK, a whole new audience of film fans can enjoy it.

If you've already streamed Nobody, or have checked out the trailer or poster, you might recognize a few familiar faces that star in the movie. We'll run you through the cast now, so you know why you recognize them.

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch / Nobody

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hutch used to be an assassin working under the name Nobody, who was used by a selection of unspecified US government agencies due to his knack for killing. He's since retired, but he hasn't lost his skills, and when his house is broken into the criminals find this out first hand.

A long-standing Hollywood actor, Bob Odenkirk originally started work as a comedy actor, working on Mr. Show with Bob and David alongside David Cross and also co-creating Tenacious D, Next! and Dereck & Simon.

You might recognize him best for playing Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the latter of which he's the star, and recently Lucky Hank; he also has major roles in Little Women, Fargo season 1, Girlfriend's Day, Undone, Long Shot and The Post.

Connie Nielsen as Becca

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Becca is Hutch's wife, and it's not exactly a happy marriage — the two don't get on very well any more, and she's much more successful than he is (or seems to be, at least).

Connie Nielsen is a Danish actress who started with performances in the country, but has since moved over to Hollywood, and may be most recognizable for playing Queen Hippolyta in DC superhero movies Wonder Woman, Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984.

You may have also seen her in Gladiator, 3 Days to Kill, Boss, The Following, Mission to Mars and The Hunted.

Aleksei Serebryakov as Yulian

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Yulian is a Russian mafia boss who Hutch enrages when he begins to fall back on his assassin training to hunt the robbers. He ends up targeting not just Hutch but his entire family, to reduce this threat.

Aleksei Serebryakov is a Russian actor, and a lot of his work is in his native country, so if you're into Russian cinema you may have seen him in Leviathan, Van Goghs and Furious. He was also in the BBC show McMafia.

Michael Ironside as Eddie

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Eddie is Becca's father and therefore Hutch's father-in-law — now that Hutch is retired he works for Eddie at a metal fabrication company which, as you can imagine, isn't quite as action-packed as being an assassin.

You might recognize Michael Ironside for his performances as tough guys in the 1980s and 1990s action movies, with the likes of Top Gun, Total Recall, Starship Troopers, Scanners and many more. A prolific actor, he's still in plenty each year, with recent credits including The Alienist, The Space Between and Bloodthirsty.

Christopher Lloyd as David

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Hutch's father also had an action-packed former life, as he used to be an FBI Agent. Like his son, he's now retired, but he can still help Hutch in a few ways.

Most people will recognize Christopher Lloyd from his iconic performance as Doc Brown in the three Back to the Future movies, a role he's also picked up for various cameos, adverts and short movies.

That's not all Lloyd has been in though and fans may also have seen him in The Addams Family and its sequel, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Angels in the Outfield.

RZA as Harry

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Harry is Hutch's brother, but also his confidante, letting the retired hitman talk about both his family life and his hidden side.

RZA — real name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs — is most famous not as an actor but as a musician, as one of the members of, and the defacto leader of, the Wu-Tang Clan. He's scored many movies including Kill Bill and its sequel, and the director of those movies Quentin Tarantino produced RZA's first feature film, The Man with the Iron Fists.

In terms of acting, you might recognize him from that latter martial arts movie or American Gangster, Repo Men, The Dead Don't Die and many Wu-Tang Clan-related projects.