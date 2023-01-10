Lucky Hank: release date, cast and everything we know about the show

It was just back in 2022 that Bob Odenkirk and company ended Better Call Saul on AMC, but they are already teaming back up for a brand new series, Lucky Hank. How do you follow up one of the best TV shows of all time (in this writer's humble opinion at the very least)? One way or the other we're going to find out.

In addition to Odenkirk, Lucky Hank (formerly known as Straight Man) has a handful of big names behind the camera. That includes Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom) as showrunners, with Oscar-winner Peter Farelly and Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) onboard as part some of the executive producers; Odenkirk is also an executive producer.

Here is everything that we know about the new AMC/Bob Odenkirk collaboration, Lucky Hank.

AMC has announced that Lucky Hank premieres on Sunday, March 19, on both its TV network and on the AMC Plus streaming service. Lucky Hank is set to have eight episodes.

There is no information on when and where Lucky Hank may debut for UK viewers.

Lucky Hank plot

Lucky Hank is based on the book Straight Man (opens in new tab) by Richard Russo. The official synopsis shared by AMC is brief, reading: "Lucky Hank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College. Told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt."

Here is the synopsis for Russo's original book:

"William Henry Devereaux, Jr., is the reluctant chairman of the English department of a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Devereaux's reluctance is partly rooted in his character — he is a born anarchist — and partly in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

"In the course of a single week, Devereaux will have his nose mangled by an angry colleague, imagine his wife is having an affair with his dean, wonder if a curvaceous adjunct is trying to seduce him with peach pits and threaten to execute a goose on local television. All this while coming to terms with his philandering father, the dereliction of his youthful promise and the ominous failure of certain vital body functions. In short, Straight Man is classic Russo — side-splitting, poignant, compassionate and unforgettable."

Lucky Hank cast

Bob Odenkirk will forever be associated with his role of Saul Goodman that he played in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Turning a character seen as a complete scumbag in the original series into a tragic figure was a masterwork by Odenkirk, which makes this next turn as Lucky Hank's leading man of William Henry Devereaux Jr. an enticing one. Besides Better Call Saul, Odenkirk has also recently been seen in the action movie Nobody, Little Women, Long Shot and The Post.

Co-starring with Odenkirk in Lucky Hank is Mireille Enos, who stars as his wife Lily Devereaux. Enos is probably best known for her work on The Killing, but she has also starred in Hanna, World War Z and Big Love.

Other actors appearing in the series include Oscar Nunez (The Office), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Tom Bower (Raymond & Ray) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley).

Lucky Hank trailer

We don't have an official trailer yet, but AMC did release a short teaser trailer for Lucky Hank, which simply features a close up of Odenkirk as his character describes himself a bit. Give it a look below:

How to watch Lucky Hank

Lucky Hank is going to air on AMC on TV. AMC is a cable channel, and is carried by most traditional cable providers (just check a subscription to be sure it’s included). The network is also offered as part of the channel lineups for live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch the show on AMC Plus, which requires a subscription.