Fact vs Fiction: Nolly — what happened to Noele Gordon?

Forty years after Noele Gordon’s shock sacking from Crossroads, a new three-part ITVX drama, Nolly tells the star’s largely forgotten story. But what really happened to Noele Gordon?

Academy Award-nominated actor Helena Bonham Carter plays the eponymous lead in the mini-series, which was created by BAFTA-winning writer Russell T Davies.

Nolly shines a spotlight on 1980s TV icon and queen of soap, Joan ‘Noele’ Gordon, a powerhouse of a woman, and RADA-trained talent who rose to fame as motel owner Meg Richardson in Crossroads.

A hard-working professional, who was lauded by her co-stars and adored by her fans, Noele Gordon’s fairytale came to an abrupt halt in 1981 when she was sacked by broadcaster ATV.

But what really happened that fateful day? And how much of Nolly is based on a true story? Here is everything you need to know…

Noele Gordon played motel owner Meg Richardson in UK soap Crossroads. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Is Nolly a fictional character?

No, she was very much a real person. Noele Gordon, aka Nolly to her friends, was an English actress and a trailblazer of her time.

Born Jean Noele Gordon on December 25, 1919, she was given the middle name of Noele because of her arrival on Christmas Day. Originally a child star of stage and screen, she is credited as being the first female to be seen on color television sets back in 1928.

After signing with British broadcaster ATV to present Tea with Noele Gordon, she became the first woman to interview a British Prime Minister when Harold Macmillan was in office.

Noele then went on to host over 2,000 episodes of daily live entertainment show, Lunchbox, before being cast in the daily soap opera, Crossroads in 1964.

Who did Noele Gordon play in Crossroads?

Noele Gordon played the part of flame-haired motel owner Meg Richardson (later Meg Mortimer).

A central character to the soap, Meg was a wealthy widow, who used her late husband's insurance money as well a compensation pay-out from the council to turn her palatial Georgian house into 'The Crossroads Motel'.

The role had been created by the Crossroads' writers with Noele in mind, and she was the only member of the cast to have a permanent contract while the show was in production.

Adored by viewers around the world, Noele became known as the 'Queen of soap'. She scooped the TV Times award for most popular television character in 1969, and went on to win the accolade another eight times.

Helena Bonham Carter as Crossroads star Noele Gordon. (Image credit: ITV)

Is Nolly based on a true story?

By 1981, Noele had been with the show for 17 years. Crossroads was at the height of its success and she was one of the biggest names in British television. But in the June of that year, the actress was told she's been axed from her role, without any prior warning and with no real explanation.

Nolly was created by acclaimed writer Russell T Davies to reveal the truth of what occurred the day Noele was told she had to go. The show explores her most tumultuous years, and the outrageously fun ride of starring in such a bonkers soap.

The affectionate tribute has been described as: 'a bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules', and also as a 'love letter' to a forgotten icon.

Was Noele Gordon really axed from Crossroads?

Yes, Noele wasn't given a reason for her sacking, despite having been the star of Crossroads for 17 years, and a loyal employee of ATV for more than a quarter of a century.

When the news broke, the actress was confronted by the national press but remained dignified and gracious saying: “I’ve got nothing to regret, I’ve got a look to look forward to. As my agent was told, “All good things come to an end”, and indeed they do. Actors are used to being sacked."

She continued: “Please don’t ask me any more questions about policy or reasons, I don’t know the reasons for my dismissal. You must ask ATV.”

At the time of Noele's dismissal, ATV was in the process of being reconstituted into a new company, Central Independent Television. Head of Programmes Charles Denton and Head of Drama Margaret Matheson wanted to get rid of Crossroads and revamp the channel, and the decision to get rid of Noele was a tactical one.

With the star of the show gone, it was hoped viewers would abandon Crossroads, thus providing Central a valid reason to axe it completely.

What happened to Noele Gordon?

After being given the boot by Crossroads, Noele made a triumphant return to the stage.

Her comeback role was in the musical Gypsy at Leicester's Haymarket Theatre. After one of her performances, a crazed male fan confronted Noele with a knife, but tragedy was prevented when members of the audience intervened.

After the success of Gypsy, came roles in touring stage shows Call me Madam and The Boyfriend. Noele also delighted her fans in 1983, by going on the road with her own one-woman show on the life of German composer Cosima Wagner.

She was also offered an occasional role as presenter on breakfast TV, but her theatre commitments prevented her from being able to return to television full-time.

Noele Gordon was an icon of her time. (Image credit: ITVX)

Did Noele Gordon really go back to Crossroads?

Yes, in August 1983, two years after being given the boot, Noele Gordon returned to Crossroads for two episodes.

Her character, Meg, reappeared during a chance meeting with her on-screen daughter Jill Richardson, who was honeymooning in Venice.

Millions tuned in to watch Noele's glorious comeback, and the actress appeared on TV-am the following morning to discuss her decision to return.

She said: "It did feel awfully strange going back to being Meg Mortimer after a couple of years. Everywhere I go in the world, and that's one of the reasons I went back to the show, not the main one, is that people are quite convinced I've been on the QE2 these past two years."

In 1985, the wheels were in motion for Noele to make a third return to the serial, but unfortunately, she was unable to due to ill health.

When did Noele Gordon die?

Noele Gordon passed away on April 14, 1985, aged 65, after a battle with stomach cancer. She had undergone several operations to beat the illness in the two years prior to her death.

Tragically, that same month, Nolly had been due to reprise her role as Meg Mortimer in Crossroads, after being lured back by new producer Phillip Bowman. She had already signed the contract and the scripts had been completed.

Noele was buried in St Mary's Church Ross-On-Wye, near Hereford. Thousands of grieving fans turned out to pay their respects, and ITN reported her funeral was for 'The Queen of British Soaps'.

The actress left behind a rich legacy, and in total, appeared in 3,521 episodes of Crossroads.

The show continued for another three years, before being canceled in 1988. It made a brief comeback in 2001, but couldn't recapture the magic of the Nolly glory years, and was given the chop two years later.

