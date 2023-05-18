Faithfully Yours cast: who's who in the mystery movie

Faithfully Yours is a Dutch thriller movie that follows two best friends who are engaged in an affair that soon turns into a terrifying murder mystery.

The new Netflix movie was originally released in December last year in the Netherlands and has now got a global release on the streaming service.

The synopsis for the Netflix movie is: "Best friends, Bodil and Isabel, attractive, successful, and seemingly happily married, once in a while go away together for the weekend to have secret affairs.

“They use each other as alibis and always make sure they have their stories straight. They prepare credible plans and specific details so they’ll never contradict each other.

"But when Isabel is murdered at a time and place where they were supposed to have been together, Bodil gets caught in her own web of lies.”

There are four major characters that the movie focuses on, and we have everything you need to know about them and the actors who play them.

Bracha van Doesburgh as Bodil Backer

Bracha van Doesburgh and Nasrdin Dchar as Bodil Backer and Milan Sabe. (Image credit: Netflix)

Bodil Backer seems to have a perfect life. On the surface, it looks like she's happily married with a good career as a judge, but no one knows she's sneaking off for weekend trips with her friend, who is her secret lover.

Actress Bracha van Doesburgh is well known for her film roles in comedy film Too Fat Too Furious, Het Schnitzelparadijs and Moordwijven. She also played Fatima in the prime time series S1NGLE.

Elise Schaap as Isabel Luijten

(Image credit: Netflix)

Isabel Luijten is Bodil's best friend and secret lover, who winds up dead and her murder is the central plot of Faithfully Yours. She was also married and her husband is soon under suspicion.

Elise Schaap is known for her roles in films such as My Father Is an Airplane and Hotel Sinestra and has also starred in the popular Dutch TV series Familie Kruys.

Nasrdin Dchar as Milan Sabe

Milan Sabe is Bodil's husband, with his spouse choosing to keep her maiden name when they married. He seems like your average person but in a thriller like this, can anyone really be trusted?

Nasrdin Dchar is a Moroccan-Dutch actor and presenter, who starred as the leading role in the series VARA Deadline. He is also well known for the movie Rabat,

Gijs Naber as Luuk Luijten

(Image credit: Netflix)

Luuk Luijten is Isabel's husband. He's nasty and has installed a tracking device on his wife's phone so he can keep tabs on her, making him a suspicious character... what are his motives?

Actor Gijs Naber is known for his role in the crime movie Loft and for playing the titular role in the period drama Redbad.