Franklin episode 7 recap: France and America lose trust

Franklin episode 7, "Begin By Creeping," starts with the British surrender at Yorktown, Virginia, on October 19, 1781. Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette (Théodore Pellerin) is in attendance as defeated British soldiers are heckled by a crowd of their American adversaries.

But what else happens in Franklin episode 7, "Begin By Creeping"? Take a look below to find out:

America wants peace and France grows worried

John Jay (Ed Stoppard) arrives in France from America. He’s there to aid Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) and John Adams’ (Eddie Marsan) attempts to make peace with the British. Congress wants Jay to bend his knee to the French. But, since they are 3,000 miles and two months away, he and Adams plan to keep France out of any potential deal they agree to with Britain.

Considering all France has done for America, Benjamin is worried ingratitude might immediately ruin America’s reputation on the world stage. Adams tells Benjamin that they didn’t fight the war just to be ordered around by Versailles.

Meanwhile, Monsieur Necker (Vincent Winterhalter) tells Charles Gravier, comte de Vergennes (Thibault de Montalembert) he’s worried America and Britain will make their own deal that will exclude France. Vergennes insists they can do nothing without his support. But Necker is unsure and reminds him that France could go bankrupt if they don’t profit from siding with America.

At Versailles, Jay informs Vergennes he’s there for peace with Britain. As per usual, Adams insists he’s not interested in what France wants from the deal. As things get frosty, Benjamin pretends to be ill. He then promises to Vergennes that no one in that room will betray France, much to the chagrin of Adams and Jay. But when they both scold Benjamin he collapses.

Théodore Pellerin in Franklin (Image credit: Apple TV)

Benjamin’s ailment

It turns out, Benjamin has a bladder stone, which requires an operation. Bancroft (Daniel Mays) and Benjamin know he has a scant chance of surviving it though. Adams and Jay visit Benjamin, telling him that they plan to move forward with the British, while he remains in bed. Benjamin proposes that they hold the meeting in Versailles instead. Adams repeatedly criticizes Benjamin's ego and greed to Jay, who eventually tells him to be quiet and says that they need him.

Treachery all round

Bancroft goes to meet with Paul Wentworth (Tom Hughes), but is instead greeted by Strachey, the Undersecretary to the Home Office (Patrick Kennedy). He’s there to negotiate a peace with the Americans. Bancroft is told that Wentworth has disappeared.

It turns out Lenoir (Olivier Rabourdin) has captured Wentworth, who brings him to Vergennes. He wants to know about the meeting between America and Britain. Wentworth says that America plans to “f***” the French over the first chance they get. Vergennes tells Gerard (Xavier Brossard) to go to London to ensure that the French get their own interests first.

Temple’s lost

Noah Jupe in Franklin (Image credit: Apple TV)

Temple (Noah Jupe) tries to romance Odette Caillot (Sonia Bunny), sending her various gifts and appearing at her performance. He can’t stop thinking about her and they kiss. Caillot tells Temple that Pierre de Beaumarchais (Assaud Bouab) watched her performance and there might be a role in his new play for her, so she needs to spend time alone with him. But after Temple leaves, she puts something in a drink and gulps it down.

When Temple goes to visit Odette, he’s greeted by Jacques (Aïtor de Calvairac). He says Odette had a little accident, which he then calls a mistake. He insists that she’s okay. Temple pushes by Jacques and discovers Odette is bedridden and has just had an abortion. He asks If it was his, but Odette doesn’t answer. Jacques says it’s time for Temple to grow up and he hastily departs.

Temple instead loses money gambling. He insists he was robbed only to be beaten badly by the man who defeated him. The King’s brother saves Temple and then recognizes him as one of Gilbert’s friends from Versailles. When asked what he’s doing in France now that Gilbert is fighting in America, Temple says he "whores, gambles, and drinks." Recognizing a kindred spirit, the King’s brother invites Temple to join him at court.

While there he learns of Gerard’s trip to England. When he tells Benjamin, his grandfather says he now has to play a different game.

Later, a beaten but released Wentworth finds Bancroft. He hands him Temple’s letter of treason that Bancroft previously forged. He tells Bancroft to hand it to a willing participant, otherwise, he’ll make sure that Bancroft is hung.

Bancroft brings Temple’s fake letter to Adams, who commends Bancroft and calls him a patriot.

Negotiations

Britain’s Oswald (Gary Lewis), Grenville (Jack Archer) and Stauchey arrive to negotiate with Benjamin, Jay and Adams. Adams demands that America gets unqualified independence, the removal of all British troops and rule over their boundaries. Mr. Grenville says Britain wants reparations for seized property, in particular their plantations, and money for lost earnings. Benjamin asks about the losses that Americans have endured, but he’s reminded that America started the rebellion.

Benjamin proposes that Britain gives America all of Canada. But that only provokes more arguing between those in attendance and the meeting concludes unsuccessfully. Later, Adams continues to tell Jay that Benjamin’s loyalty to France will ruin America’s deal.

Temple's travels

Temple and Jacques drink and party in the country; they even go on a hunt for a stag. Jacques gives Temple the knife to kill the animal, but he can't, so Jacques does instead. They continue to drink and party. But after Jacques disrespects Odette Caillot (Sonia Bunny) repeatedly, Temple punches Jacques. He follows Odette outside, where they have sex.

The next morning, Temple wakes up alone. Everyone has left. Temple has no idea where he is or how to get back. He collapses to the floor and weeps.

Eventually, Temple waves down a passing carriage heading to Paris. When he reconvenes with Gilbert, Segur and Noailles, they tell him they're sailing for Virginia in two weeks with 7,000 men and the King's consort. When Gilbert asks if Temple will make up with Benjamin so that he can join them, Temple reacts furiously, saying Gilbert doesn't know what's best for him. He then calls Segur and Noailles fools and says he's staying in France because he's found someone he loves.

Temple eventually makes it to Chaumont and finds Benjamin sleeping. Benjamin wakes to see Temple sorting his papers. He promises to write two copies of Benjamin's notes, one in English and one in French.

New episodes of Franklin premiere Fridays exclusively on Apple TV Plus.