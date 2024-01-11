Grantchester's Robson Green on how Geordie and Will’s lives are set to change forever

Grantchester season 7 ended on a high as Reverend Will Davenport tied the knot with DI Geordie Keating’s niece Bonnie. And as the period crime drama returns to ITV1 with Grantchester season 8 there’s further cause for celebration as it’s revealed the happy couple are expecting a baby! But a tragic accident soon turns Will’s perfect world upside down…

"Things could not be better for Will, Bonnie [Charlotte Ritchie] and everyone else," says Tom Brittney, who plays the vicar. "But, it’s Grantchester, things are always good… and then they’re not. The storylines in this series test the characters we love."

Indeed, after reconciling with his wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth), DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) gets some shock news that could impact his other love: his job. As Mrs Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones), Leonard (Al Weaver), Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) and Jack (Nick Brimble) all rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar territory, where murder is always just around the corner.

Robson, 58, tells us more…

What’s happening as series eight begins?

"We start with a case where a biker is found dead in a field after a charity motorbike race. Geordie and Will both realise this is a murder and not an accident. Then Will is involved in a tragedy where somebody loses their life and he has a big personal crisis. Geordie desperately wants to exonerate Will and goes to great lengths to help him."

Will's all smiles at the charity motorbike race - but tragedy is just around the corner. (Image credit: ITV)

What’s going on in Geordie’s own life?

"Geordie’s big story arc is that his boss, DCI Elliot Wallace [Michael D. Xavier], is trying to edge him out of the force. Geordie’s distraught. It’s a defining moment for Geordie when he realises his shelf life has expired; he’s closed for business. He needs to leave this place he loves, and has given his life to, because he can't compete with Elliot and his entourage.

"Elliot’s got people in his pocket who are far more powerful than Geordie. We’ll have to see if he can find a way around it. It’s a painful moment for Geordie and great to play as an actor."

Does this put further strain on Geordie’s relationship with wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth), following their brief separation last series?

"Geordie doesn't want to tell Cathy he's being forced to retire - aside from the worry of how they'll deal with it financially, it’s embarrassing. Then, learning Cathy's being promoted in her job makes it worse because it will affect Geordie’s position in life - in the early Sixties, men were the breadwinners. How’s that going to go down with the people in the village and at the police station when they realise Geordie’s no longer the ‘head of the household’?"

DI Geordie Keating feels he's being put out to pasture. (Image credit: ITV)

Following Tom Brittney’s directorial debut in series seven, Al Weaver, who plays Leonard, goes behind the camera for episode three. What’s Al like as a director?

"Al just constructs a scene as an actor beautifully, so [as a director] he understands the timing of how a lens would work alongside that. Story-wise, Geordie gets into a tussle with Leonard over his halfway house for ex-cons. Leonard sees the good in everyone but Geordie is old school and realises not everyone can be rehabilitated. We love Al and I enjoy every single scene I do with him."

Geordie clashes with Leonard, played by Al Weaver, who directed Episode 3 of this series. (Image credit: ITV)

Later this series, your good friend Mark Benton guests as a village policeman [the pair worked together on 2006 comedy drama Northern Lights]. Did you suggest him for the role?

"The part was originally for a woman but when we couldn't get the actresses we wanted, I said, ‘Okay, let's just imagine the cop’s male. Do I know someone who could play a cop coming up to retirement, who’s likeable, funny and who could draw pathos to a situation?’ I suggested Mark and they went for him. He is the nicest, funniest guy, an absolute joy to work with and brilliant at his craft. I've loved him for years and years."

Geordie and Will are close friends and Tom Brittney joined you on your BBC travel series, Weekend Escapes, which also returns to our screens this week. What’s your relationship like with Tom off-screen?

"We love each other. We stay in contact all the time. When I was in Australia filming my fishing show, he texts me, ‘How’s it going?’ and sends me a picture of himself next to Cameron Diaz - he’s working with her on a film [called Back in Action] - and all I can send him is a picture of me with a big tuna!"

Tom and Robson are good friends on screen... and off! (Image credit: ITV)

It’s been confirmed Tom will be leaving Grantchester in series nine…

"We’ve just finished filming series nine of Grantchester in London and Tom’s portrayal of charismatic Will Davenport will be sorely missed. Tom is such a lovely person to be alongside, so funny, but with an intelligent wit. It's lovely to work with him. And I've never known anyone who can learn so much dialogue in one go!"

Why do you think Grantchester is still popular with viewers eight series on?

"At the beginning we knew we had something special that would float the audience's boat, but we never realised how popular it would turn out to be and how well it would be received in America and around the world. But as long as Daisy [Coulam] is at the helm, with [executive producer] Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and we have cinematographers and lighting designers at the top of their game, and we’re all still enjoying it, long may it continue."

What sort of reaction do you get from people you meet out and about?

"I just came back from doing a fishing show in Australia and these ‘stereotypical Australian’ blokes, who run a cod hatchery, told me Grantchester was their favourite show! I had the same reaction in Alaska, when I was filming on a glacier and a bunch of Americans started going, ‘It’s Geordie! It’s Geordie!’ I feel honoured and privileged to be part of something that is enjoyed around the world and proud to be part of such a talented team."

What keeps you coming back to Grantchester? And what else are you working on?

"Who’d have thought I’d survive 40 years in this business, eh? I’m off to the Amazon for a show called Robson Green into the Amazon, and there might be more Weekend Escapes. As I'm in the last third of my life, I want to work with people I love working with on projects that make me happy and push me creatively. And I just really want to have fun doing what I love. Grantchester caters for those needs and, for me, it just keeps getting better and better."

Grantchester returns on Thursday, January 11 at 9pm on ITV1.