‘Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After’ star Sheridan Smith: ‘I love playing a baddie!’

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After promises to be a highlight of this year's Christmas TV schedule, and sees Sheridan Smith showing off her dark side.

In Sky Max's comic sequel to the classic fairy tale, the Cilla star plays the wicked Witch who has survived being shoved in the oven by the sweet-loving brother and sister and now wants revenge on the villagers. Can Hansel and Gretel save the day?

Mark Addy, Sophie Thompson, Daniel Rigby, and Jocelyn Jee Esien are also in the cast, while David Walliams, who has co-written the show, plays the bridge-guarding Troll from The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

We caught up with Sheridan Smith to find out more about Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After...

'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After' is a magical take on the fairy tale. How does it move the story on?

"I was scared as a kid because it’s about abandonment in the woods and then the Witch tricks them with sweeties, it’s like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’s Child Catcher! But David’s stories have a lovely sentiment. So this is about how, if people are different, you accept them."

Tell us about the Witch...

"I love that David writes me as a baddie! I never get to play those parts. I always play the girl-next-door or the cardigan-wearing single mum! You think the Witch has died in the oven but she rolls out of it on fire. She has been avoided by everyone and now she’s a Grinch-esque outsider who comes back to spoil the party and plots to fatten up the villagers and eat them for revenge. But she’s a gorgeous character with heart."

Lilly Aspell as kind-hearted Gretel and Bill Bekele as her brother Hansel in 'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After'. (Image credit: Sky)

What’s your favourite scene?

"Instead of a broomstick, I ride a sherbet fountain! We were out in the car park with a green screen. I had to be really high up and I’m scared of heights and it was windy but luckily I was harnessed! I got cocky going, ‘I don’t need hands!’ So I have done a bit of stunt acting as the Witch – although I'm hardly Tom Cruise! But it was good fun. It's bonkers, but brilliant."

You’ve undergone quite a transformation...

"Wait until you see my teeth, they’re disgusting! I've kept my Cilla teeth so I might as well keep my witch’s teeth too! The makeup takes hours. They put latex stuff on my skin that makes me wrinkle. I think it’ll terrify my son [Billy, 18 months]! It doesn't look anything like me – hopefully!"

Sheridan Smith as the Witch cozies up to David Walliams as the Troll in 'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After'. (Image credit: Sky)

Have you enjoyed working with David again after teaming up on Jack and the Beanstalk, Mr Stink and Ratburger?

"I’d do anything with David in a heartbeat, he’s like a big brother. Everything that's happened in my life, he's always been there like a rock, so I owe a lot to him. And he’s a genius, like the modern Roald Dahl. He knows parents will be watching it with the children so he's very good at putting in jokes for the adults too, so everyone gets something from it. But there’s always a lovely heartwarming theme. They are full of heart his stories, no matter how daft and extreme they are."

Are you looking forward to Christmas with Billy?

"Yes, it's all about being together. After my dad passed away I didn't really enjoy Christmas but now I have my little boy it's just exciting again so I can't wait. You enjoy Christmas when you've got a little one. It's infectious!"

When can I watch 'Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After'?

The one-off comedy airs on Sky Max and Now TV from Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8pm.