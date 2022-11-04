Here are the biggest shows and movies missing from Netflix with ads
Not all of the Netflix library is present
There's a new Netflix tier on the block: Netflix with Ads is here, letting you save money on your streaming service subscription as long as you're okay with ads playing with your TV shows or movies.
If you're tempted to sign up to this new plan to save money, there's a catch: not everything on the Basic, Standard or Premium tiers is available to view on the new Basic with Ads tier.
Quite a few popular TV shows, particularly ones that weren't made by Netflix, aren't available to stream — roughly 10% is missing, overall, because of licensing issues on third-party content.
These videos are still included in the listings on Netflix, but have a lock icon above them, letting you know that it's not available on the ad-based tier, but is included if you pay more.
So what's missing from Netflix with Ads? We'll run you through some of the key shows that you can't stream on the tier.
What popular shows are missing from Netflix?
Quite a few popular binge-series are missing from Netflix Basic with Ads, including some shows produced by Netflix itself, and also lots of popular comedies.
Depending on where you live, some of these might not be available on Netflix to you anyway, but all of them are in at least one region where the new ad-based tier is rolling out.
- Arrested Development
- Friday Night Lights
- The Good Place
- House of Cards
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- The Last Kingdom
- New Girl
- The Office
- Peaky Blinders
While some reports pointed to shows like Breaking Bad or Grey's Anatomy would also be missing, we can confirm that they are available on the ad-enabled tier in the US and UK.
This list isn't exhaustive, but these are some of the biggest shows missing.
What popular movies are missing from Netflix?
Compared to TV, the list of movies on Netflix changes a lot by region, but the following are missing in countries where they otherwise would be available:
- The Hateful Eight
- The Imitation Game
- Rambo
- The Mist
- Morbius
- Oblivion
- Phantom Thread
- Road House
- Robin Hood
- Sing 2
- Steve Jobs
- Vice
- Daniel Craig's Bond movies including Skyfall and Casino Royale
What you need to know
Will missing shows return to Netflix with ads?
Netflix has confirmed that it's looking into bringing some of the missing shows to its ad-enabled tier.
There's no word on when this will happen, but it'll likely be soon, as the missing shows make the cheaper tier a lot less appealing.
Will new shows come to Netflix with ads?
Netflix will likely treat its ad-enabled tier like all its other ones, regularly bringing new shows and movies to the library.
In fact, once the missing shows return, all the tiers will share exactly the same content. That includes bringing new shows to both.
