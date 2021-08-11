'Holby City' star Debra Stephenson: 'NO relationship will stop Jeni!'

Jeni is panicking that her dodgy scheme will be exposed.

It's been a few weeks now since Holby City's manipulative director of funding, Jeni Sinclaire, first pushed young Evie Fletcher into the arms of her wealthy pal Rich.

Well, next week, it seems Evie is starting to have major doubts about her relationship with Rich and wants to stop going to Jeni’s all-night parties.

As we know, Evie's dad Fletch hasn’t a clue about what his first born is getting up to after hours and it seems Evie is on the cusp of telling her dad EVERYTHING when Fletch spots the much older Rich talking intimately with his daughter outside the hospital.

Fletch reacts how any dad would do. He immediately sees red and punches Rich, who hits his head and ends up at Holby in a critical condition.

Fletch is annoyed to see Rich sniffing around Evie... and lashes out! (Image credit: BBC)

Jeni is certain that her beau Fletch will report cradle-snatcher Rich to police and her illicit parties will be exposed. So when Rich then falls into a coma, Jeni warns Evie that, if Rich dies, her dad could be charged with attempted murder and reminds her that the ENTIRE incident would have been caught on the hospital’s CCTV.

Jeni worries Fletch will report Rich, exposing her dodgy sideline. (Image credit: BBC)

That’s when Jeni tells Evie she could make the footage disappear… All Evie has to do is keep quiet about the parties AND agree to attend every single one from now on, taking friend Mia with her.

Evie wants out of going to Jeni's parties... but Jeni has other ideas. (Image credit: BBC)

Wanting to protect her dad, Evie reluctantly agrees and it looks like Fletch has managed to avoid trouble AND keep his relationship with Jeni intact as they’re all loved up at the end of the day.

But this makes it even less likely that Evie will be able to escape Jeni’s control…

"Jeni fancies Fletch, has a good time with him and there’s a great connection there," says Debra Stephenson, who plays her. "But NO relationship will stop Jeni continuing with her business."

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.