'Holby City' star Rosie Marcel: 'Jac's more ruthless than ever!'

Fans were delighted when Holby City stalwart Jac Naylor made a shock return to the popular TV hospital and was promptly unveiled as its new director of improvement.

And now the formidable flame-haired surgeon is keen to show everyone at the hospital who’s in charge when she shuts down AAU!

"I said when I left that I thought the only way Jac could return really is if she was running the hospital and it seems she’s more ruthless now than ever," says Rosie Marcel, who recently reprised her role as Jac after quitting Holby earlier this year.

So, why has Jac done it? Well, the urgent care ward has been mothballed, so that Jac can direct much-needed funds from there towards her pioneering neuro trial. That’s the plan anyway. However, she doesn’t bank on Holby CEO Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) getting in her way and he retaliates by redirecting patients up to Darwin ward!

When Jac plays dirty, Hanssen (Guy Henry) decides to fight fire with fire. (Image credit: BBC)

Jac’s incredulous — but she actually takes the opportunity to show how brilliant she is by treating many of the patients herself immediately so they can be discharged.

However, Jac takes a slightly different approach when Carole Copeland (Julia Deakin) is admitted needing urgent surgery. Viewers know that Jac can’t afford to lose Carole, who was deemed a suitable patient for the trial after being diagnosed with dementia. So when Jac suddenly allows the team to operate on Carole on the now defunct AAU, Hanssen smells a rat.

Jac changes tack when Carole's admitted needing urgent surgery. What's she up to? (Image credit: BBC)

Hanssen knows Jac well. Too well. So he knows she doesn’t do anything for truly altruistic reasons and asks why she’s so hellbent on making the trial a success and he’s taken aback when he uncovers the REAL reason Jac’s back at Holby. Will he help her get funding she needs? Tune in next week to find out…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.