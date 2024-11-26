House of Dragon fans can move over to Netflix for a great Matt Smith horror

With no date in sight for season three of House Of The Dragon, its millions of viewers can find an atmospheric horror on Netflix starring a major face from its line-up — Matt Smith.

Over on the streamer, there's the chance to catch one of his ventures into the world of horror in His House, a nerve jangler from 2020. Inspired by the refugee experience, it tells the story of a pair of asylum seekers who are placed in a run-down house on an unwelcoming estate, only to discover evil lurking in its walls. This claustrophobic variation on the traditional haunted house story also stars Gangs Of London's Sope Dirisu as one of the refugees, with Smith as the case worker assigned to house him and his wife. Enigmatic to the point of sinister, he explains to the couple that they can’t, under any circumstances, leave the house and his spine-tingling confrontation with Dirisu is a real high point.

His House is on Netflix now (Image credit: Netflix)

Fans have been in limbo since House of the Dragon season two drew to a close in early August, and those post-finale blues look set to last for some time. Although a third one was confirmed less than a week after the season two premiere, filming on the next outing for the Game Of Thrones prequel isn't likely to start until early next year, which points to a release date sometime in 2026. A long limbo, then, for the 8.9 million who watched season two’s finale and can't wait for another slice of Targaryen history, complete with its bloody battles and fire-breathing dragons.

While the latest season didn't quite reach the critical heights of the first, HBO kept faith with the show by confirming not just the next season, but a fourth as well. At which point, the saga will end.

But there's even more from George R R Martin’s fantasy worlds on the way, with production rumored to have started on spin-off The Hedge Knight. A 2025 launch date could well be on the cards. And under development is 10,000 Ships, set 1,000 years before Game Of Thrones and following the events of warrior princess Nymeria.

Matt in his Doctor Who days (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Matt Smith, who shot to fame playing The Time Lord in Doctor Who, can also be seen on Netflix giving an impressive performance as Prince Philip in the first two seasons of one of the streamer's earliest and biggest shows, The Crown.

His House and The Crown are on Netflix in both the US and UK.

House Of The Dragon is on HBO in the US and on Sky/NowTV in the UK.