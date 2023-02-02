How does Physical: 100 work? The rules explained

Wondering how Physical: 100 works? Here are the rules of the survival reality series that's leaped into the top Netflix shows, and how each game in the show works.

Physical: 100 is a Korean Netflix original that takes 100 people in peak physical condition from all kinds of backgrounds to see who has the perfect physique. They're then put through grueling physical tasks that test their speed, strength, agility, endurance, and resilience, all to find the last person standing.

As Physical: 100 contestants are eliminated they're tasked with smashing a cast of their own physique before bowing out of the show. The one remaining individual will leave a whole lot richer than they went in, as the one remaining person will be leaving the series with a cash prize worth 300,000,000 won (roughly worth $250,000).

Now that we've detailed the basic structure of Physical: 100, you can read on to find out a little bit more info about each of the challenges the contestants have faced as of episode four.

Physical: 100 Challenges: The Pre-Quest Mission

Our 100 stars didn't exactly get off to a light start! (Image credit: Netflix)

Before the show properly got underway, the 100 contestants were given the chance to earn a "privilege" in the Pre-Quest mission.

The stars were split into two groups of 50 contestants each. They were then shown a huge structure packed full of bars and cameras, and the first task was revealed; each individual would be tasked with seeing which of them could keep themselves suspended from the bars above a pool of water the longest.

After both groups had taken part, they were then ranked by how long they lasted in the task. The top fifty were then given the chance to choose their opponent and the arena for the first task.

Quest One: One-on-One Death Match

The first Quest eliminated half of the show's contestants. (Image credit: Netflix)

For the first proper challenge of the series, the stars were shown two arenas; one with a selection of obstacles, and another covered in sand with a pool of water in the center.

Each "Death Match" saw two contestants entering one of two arenas for their battle. In either case, they were set to grapple over a large ball; whoever was left holding onto the ball at the end of a three-minute timer would survive, and the other would be eliminated. If neither person was holding the ball at the end of the timer, an additional minute was added to the clock.

Quest Two: Moving Sand

Quest Two requires strength and balance in equal measure. (Image credit: Netflix)

Before the challenge got underway, the stars were asked to elect ten leaders from the surviving 50 contestants, as the second Quest was a team game. Once they were chosen, the 40 left on the floor were asked to stand in front of the person they felt would be the best team captain, with the aim of constructing ten five-person teams.

Once everyone had made their choice, the captains were given the final say on their teams (if there were more than four people in front of them) to prepare for the second challenge of the show.

The Sand Gathering task was set in a large structure with ropes suspended between two raised platforms. Both teams were presented with a series of planks and a large sandpit. The aim of this game was for the teams to build bridges across the gaps with the planks.

Then, they have to fill bags up with sand and carry them up the stairs and across their suspension bridges to pour the sand into a large tube. Partway through the challenge, additional ropes supporting the bridges were severed, making the trip back and forth just that bit more difficult.

The groups that have carried the most sand across in 12 minutes will survive, with the others being eliminated.

Episodes 1-4 of Physical: 100 are now streaming on Netflix. Pairs of new episodes drop on Tuesdays, with the series finale set to land on February 21.