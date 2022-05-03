It's no surprise that Disney Plus is so popular, what with access to the Star Wars franchise (from the Skywalker Saga movies to the spin-off shows, like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marvel's ever-growing cinematic universe, the Pixar library not to mention Disney's library of classic animated movies. All of this for just $7.99 per month. But for just a few dollars more you can widen your viewing options to include Hulu's vast array of shows and movies and get everything that ESPN Plus has to offer sports fans (a lot).

If you don't have any of these services and want to know how to sign up for the Disney Bundle, we've got a guide for you. But, if you already have a Disney Plus subscription and want to upgrade to get all the benefits of the Bundle, here's what to do.

How to switch from Disney Plus to the Disney Bundle

Note: This guide covers how to switch if you only have a Disney Plus subscription. If you already have Hulu and/or ESPN Plus accounts you'll need to make sure you use the same email address for all of these accounts in order to get the Disney Bundle saving.

Log in to your Disney Plus account. Go to your profile (click on your profile icon) Select "Account". Select "Switch to Disney Bundle". Enter your payment information. Select "Agree & Subscribe". You get a "your account is good to go!" confirmation page

How to check your switch to the Disney Bundle is all set

The simple steps above should be all you need to get set up and ready to stream across Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. If you want to make sure everything is working as it should be, here are the steps to follow.

After switching, on the upgrade confirmation page select "Hulu" or "ESPN Plus" login. Enter your email address and password. Select "Continue". Select "Start Watching Hulu" or "Stream Now", for ESPN Plus. If everything's set up correctly, that's it — get watching!

The process for switching is super-simple and should be just a few minutes out of your busy schedule. Disney has one of the best online account management processes so the experience is very straightforward.