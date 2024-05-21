I wasn't a Penelope fan, but Bridgerton season 3 showed me why I was wrong

Bridgerton season 3 is finally here, and while we might have a little wait on our hands to find out what will happen after THAT steamy carriage scene between Penelope and Colin, it's not long before part 2 lands on Netflix on June 13.

The first part of the third season has been met with rave reviews from viewers, and as a long-time Bridgerton fan, I was looking forward to seeing the next installment in the period drama.

However, I have to confess that while I was fully invested in Daphne and Simon's romance in Bridgerton season 1 and couldn't get enough of the will they/won't they drama between Kate and Anthony in Bridgerton season 2... I was slightly worried I wouldn't love the romance between Penelope and Colin.

The look of love. Will Penelope accept Colin's proposal? (Image credit: Netflix)

I have been a big fan of their friendship over the first two seasons but wasn't sure if that would develop convincingly into a fully-fledged romance. I also found Penelope a lightly annoying character with her Whistledown secrets and all those lies. But how wrong I was!

This season has made me fall in love with Penelope as a character in a completely different way. Yes, she might be able to hold the world's longest grudge, but who wouldn't after hearing the cruel words that Colin uttered to his friends at the end of season 2?

This season she is determined while also vulnerable and that mix makes her loveable all over again. Also, that glow-up - there hasn't been a Bridgerton makeover like it, and her moment walking into the party in her new ballgown with all eyes on her will go down in Bridgerton history books.

And how amazing are her Whistledown papers? She has the whole of the ton in the palm of her hand and they don't even know it. Even Queen Charlotte has met her match in Penelope's pseudonym.

Is Colin going to break Penelope's heart? (Image credit: Netflix)

So now that we know Colin's heart lies with Penelope (something we knew as viewers way before he did) how will their future pan out? All Bridgerton fans hope they will get their happy ever after at the end of season 3, but what will the final four episodes bring?

While we have our own Bridgerton predictions about what might be on the horizon, one thing is for sure... Penelope deserves her happy ending. Whether she marries Colin, Lord Debling or someone else, whoever she marries needs to accept her for who she is... Whistledown secrets and all.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now. Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on June 13.