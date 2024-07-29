I watched this feel-good family movie on Netflix with my kids - here's why it's perfect for the summer holidays

Six weeks is a long time to keep your kids entertained while they are on the school summer holidays. But fear not, because Netflix has come up trumps with a great family movie that has just been added to the streaming service.

We recently reported that Lyle Lyle, Crocodile has been added to Netflix, and with its 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and its critical rating a respectable 71%, it is easy to see why the movie has taken the number one slot on Netflix Kids and number two movie spot (just behind Wicked Little Letters) on the main Netflix profile.

I have two young boys and getting them to sit through a whole movie is no mean feat. Not only do there have to be great snacks, but we also need a good movie. If it doesn't capture their attention in the first half an hour then it's game over... but Lyle Lyle Crocodile hasn't just kept them entertained once this summer already - they have gone back for more and watched the movie, which runs at one hour and 46 minutes, twice. Now that's a winner in my book!

The story follows the Primm family as they move to New York City and their son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and make friends. However, that all changes when he finds Lyle, a singing saltwater crocodile living in the attic of his new home.

The two quickly become firm friends and even Josh's parents are soon won over by the friendly reptile, however, their new and much happier dynamic is soon under threat when their evil neighbor Mr. Grumps tries to work out what they are hiding in their house.

Soon the Primms must work together with Lyle's charismatic and bonkers owner, Hector P. Valenti, to show the world that Lyle isn't a danger and that he really is one of the family.

Lyle hanging out of a New York cab! (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Shawn Mendes leads the cast as Lyle, while Skyfall's Javier Bardem plays Lyle's owner, Hector. The Primm family is made up of Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Scoot McNairy (Killing Them Softly) as parents Katie and Joseph with Winslow Fegley (Nightbooks) as their son, Josh.

But the movie isn't only funny and heart-warming, it also has an amazing soundtrack. Not only did my kids love watching the film, but we also had the songs on in the car during a long journey recently and they were a big hit.

This movie is definitely the gift that keeps on giving this summer!

Lyle Lyle Crocodile is available to stream in the UK on Netflix. It is also available in the US, although it leaves on August 3, so be quick!