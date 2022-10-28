If Only ending explained: did Emma get her children back? Who was Rubén Maier?

Warning! Contains spoilers for If Only!

If Only is a Spanish romantic drama series on Netflix that tells the story of Emma (Megan Montaner), a thirty year old woman stuck in a mundane marriage to Nando (Miquel Fernández), whom they share twins.

Feeling like her life has lost its excitement, she unexpectedly travels back in time 10 years earlier after asking for a divorce. Now that her 30 year old mind is in her 20 year old body, she uses it as an opportunity to reconsider her past decisions, knowing what the future holds for her.

However, once she is transported to her new life, she loses her children and is hellbent on trying to get back to them. On top of this, she has a new relationship with Rubén Maier (Michel Noher). But what happened at the end of If Only?

If Only ending explained: did Emma get her children back?

Once Emma went back in time, she was devastated to discover that she no longer had her children and spent the majority of her new life trying to get back her twins Mia and Mario — but was she successful?

In the final episode, the shocking revelation was that she technically never lost her children and she never went back in time at all. In fact, she had actually been in a coma due to a brain haemorrhage and had hallucinated the whole of the last 10 years of her life.

On the night of the Blood Moon, Emma went over to her best friend Isa's (Jael Pascual) house to borrow some clothes for their dinner and as she fumbled through her wardrobe, she discovered pictures of Nando and Isa kissing — exposing their affair.

Emma rumbled Nando and Isa's affair. (Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

She vandalized Isa's apartment and showed up to the meal where she began hallucinating the night Nando proposed to her, as well as a nose bleed, which sparked concern from Nando and their close friends.

Emma was hospitalized and the bombshell was dropped that she had a brain haemorrhage caused by emotional shock.

As she slept, Emma was dreaming about her alternate past life and thought that she had gone back in time due to the Blood Moon.

But, eventually Emma woke up and was delighted to be reunited with her children. Despite her broken marriage to Nando, Emma was much happier in life and the hospital stay shifted her perspective of the last 10 years, as well as her plans for the future.

If Only ending explained: who was Rubén Maier?

Rubén Maier and Emma. (Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

Rubén Maier (Michel Noher) was Emma's boyfriend in her new life. However, he turned out to be someone very different when she woke up in hospital.

In the real world, Rubén was actually an actor who Emma admired and connected with after he lost his fiancée on the night that Nando proposed to her.

Although she had come across him in real life (she nearly ran him over on the night of the Blood Moon), they didn't know each other personally, but after that moment, he had got stuck in her mind.

When she gave birth to the twins, Rubén was admitted to hospital for a reported attempted suicide and she recounts to her psychologist that she related to him for not wanting to live.

She also reveals that she felt sorry for him and envious for how much he loved his fiancée.

At the end of the series, it's hinted that Emma is still thinking about her past life as she is seen jogging behind Rubén. As she jogs away to her car, she catches his eye and the pair get into their respective cars parked next to each other.

As she drives after Rubén, Nando is seen following closely behind watching her every move.

If Only is available to watch on Netflix now.