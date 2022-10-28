If Only cast: who's who in the Spanish romantic drama series

Who is in the cast of If Only?

If Only (Si Lo Hubiera Sabido) is a Spanish Netflix romance series that centers on a woman called Emma (Megan Montaner), who is dissatisfied with her 10-year marriage to her husband Nando (Miquel Fernández) and feels that her life has lost its lustre.

Tired of her mediocre life, she has a revelation that if she could go back in time, she would not accept Nando's marriage proposal and wants to divorce him.

In a life-changing moment, a rare lunar eclipse sends her back in time to 10 years earlier, where her thirty year old mind is trapped within her 20 year old body. She seizes this opportunity to re-evaluate her life after knowing her future.

As emotions run high in the series, who is in the cast of If Only?

If Only cast — Megan Montaner as Emma

(Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

Megan Montaner plays the main character Emma, a 30-year-old woman who is fed up with her long-term marriage and mundane life. She yearns for more excitement in her life and when she gets the unbelievable opportunity to relive the past 10 years, she uses it to her advantage to decide what she truly wants in life.

However, she's left devastated in her new life as she realizes that she no longer has her children and vows to get them back.

The Spanish actress has starred in The Secret of Puente Viejo, No Identity, Grand Hotel and 30 Coins.

Miquel Fernández as Nando

(Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

Miquel Fernández stars as Nando, Emma's husband who she wants to divorce after 10 years of marriage. In Emma's new life, Nando hides some heartbreaking secrets from Emma.

Some of Miquel's previous acting work include All I See Is You, Family United, Lies and Deceit and Alba.

Michel Noher as Rubén

(Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

Michel Noher plays Rubén, a handsome and charming man who Emma meets in her new life. He becomes Emma's new love interest, forming a love triangle with her and Nando.

Michel has previously appeared in The Uncovering, La Unidad, Consentidos, Latitudes and Known Strangers.

Eduardo Lloveras as Deme

(Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

Eduardo Lloveras is Deme, Emma's close friend. He is kind-hearted and sweet and is always there to support Emma. However, there was tension between him and Nando as Nando thought Deme was in love with Emma — but he was in love with someone else entirely.

Eduardo is known for his roles in Intimacy, The One and Hanna.

Bore Buika as Andrés

(Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

Bore Buika stars as Andrés, another close friend of Emma and Nando. Like Deme, Andrés is always there to support Emma through her challenging times.

The actor has featured in Anclados, Mar de plástico and Palm Trees in the Snow.

Jael Pascual as Isa

(Image credit: MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

Jael Pascual plays Isa, Emma's former friend, who deceives Emma in the worst possible way in her new life.

Jael has acted in Cites, 45rpm and Máscaras.

If Only is available to watch on Netflix now.