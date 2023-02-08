Infiesto cast: meet the stars of the Spanish Netflix thriller
Infiesto sees two detectives discovering darker forces are at play whilst they investigate an abduction case.
Infiesto is a dark Spanish-language thriller from director Patxi Amexcua that casts us back in time for a twisted, serial killer drama that takes place at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic that's now available to stream on Netflix.
In March 2020, two detectives receive a call to head to a small Asturian mining town after a young woman reappears after being missing for some time. Set against the backdrop of the global pandemic, our two detectives soon discover that there are more terrible forces at work than just the virus in the area...
There are a number of stars among the Infiesto cast whom you might recognize. Here's a breakdown of the major players who appear in the Spanish detective thriller.
Meet the Infiesto cast: Isak Férriz as Samuel Garcia
Isak Férriz leads the cast as Samuel Garcia, one of the detectives who's tackling the case at the heart of the film. At the same time, he's grappling with being separated from his family and mother due to the pandemic.
Where else have you seen Isak Férriz? Isak Férriz has had roles in Feria: The Darkest Light, Giants, Libertad, Cites, Black Sails, Bandolera, and The Distances.
Iria del Río as Marta Castro
Iria del Río plays Marta Castro, Samuel Garcia's partner for the investigation. Like Samuel, Inspector Castro is also split off from someone close to her: her partner, Carlos, is quarantined in a room in their house.
Where else have you seen Iria del Río? Iria is likely best known for her role in Elite, though she's also featured in Santo, Fuerza de paz, Dancing on Glass, Riot Police, Serve and Protect, Cable Girls and The Hockey Girls.
Antonio Buíl as Ramos
Antonio Buíl plays Ramos, a member of the local police force who found Saioa.
Where else have you seen Antonio Buíl? Antonio Buíl has appeared in Operation Libertad, Defiant Souls, God's Crooked Lines, HIT, Sacha and The Inner Cage.
Juan Fernández as Comisario Basterra
Juan Fernández plays Comisario Basterra, whom Marta and Samuel work under. With the lockdown, he tells them they have to handle this case without additional resources.
Where else have you seen Juan Fernández? Juan is likely known to many as Money Heist's Colonel Prieto, though he's also appeared in Feria: The Darkest Light, The Legend of El Cid, Montecristo, Love, Inevitably, Tierra de lobos and Crisis.
Andrea Barrado as Saioa Blanco
Andrea Barrado plays Saioa Blanco, the kidnapped young girl who reappears at the start of the film.
Infiestos is Andrea Barrado's first major credit.
María Mera as Lidia Vega
María Mera plays Lidia Vega, a woman wearing a hoodie who reveals some crucial info during the case.
What else has María Mera been in? María has also featured in 3 caminos, Bitter Daisies, Julieta, Retribution, O Faro, cruce de camiños and Matalobos.
Who else is part of the Infiesto cast?
Here's the rest of the main stars that make up the Infiestos cast:
- Ana Villa as Julia
- Isabel Naveira as Paz Nogueira
- José Manuel Poga as El Demonio
- Ismael Fritschi as Mataperros
- Luis Zahera as Santiago Marquina
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.